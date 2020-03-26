Roomzzz, owned and operated by The Parklane Group, has allocated a number of apartments at each of its locations across the UK for NHS staff and their sole use. The offer has already been fully taken-up at the brand’s Burley Road property in Leeds, which is just a few minutes’ walk from Leeds General Infirmary and they want to extend this offer nationwide.
Naveen Ahmed, Founder of The Parklane Group, said: “In these unprecedented times, we want to do what we can to support our brilliant NHS, who are on the front line of the fight against this outbreak and coping with unbelievable situations in a remarkably professional and brave manner. The donation of these facilities equates to a substantial charitable contribution already totalling £250,000, which is a mark of how we operate as a business.
“Our long-established work through The Parklane Foundation has proven the Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wider community in times of need. If we as a business can help in any way, then we stand ready to support the cause.”
Roomzzz occupies sites in ten core locations throughout the UK, including London, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Chester and Nottingham.
Roomzzz for our NHS: Aparthotel brand signs up to fight virus
