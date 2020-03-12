Mama Shelter launching property in Luxembourg, May 2020

Mama Luxembourg marks the group’s 13th international property

Mama Shelter is bringing its playful hotel brand to Luxembourg with the launch of its latest property, Mama Luxembourg. Scheduled to open May 2020, it will also include Mama Works - the first dedicated co-working space for the group. The new venture signals a period of significant growth from Mama Shelter and marks its 13th international property.





Housing 145 rooms, Mama Luxembourg will continue its commitment to providing its affordable boutique hotel offering to the Grand Duchy. In keeping with the brand’s playful philosophy, Mama Luxembourg interprets the spirit of its location through its bespoke design, while also offering guests a well-priced option from which to explore the city.



An important financial hub, with links to neighbouring France, Germany and Belgium, Luxembourg is also home to several European Union institutions. Mama Works will offer local professionals and business travellers the flexibility to work from its new co-working space, offering individual working spaces and shared desks. There is also a ‘CineMama’, an intimate space with seating for up to 31 people which can also be used for presentations and screenings.



Mama Shelter’s instantly recognisable style continues throughout its new property. Taking inspiration from the region’s rich history, the ceilings are adorned with one-of-a-kind graffiti by renowned French artist - Beniloys - and each room has been individually designed by its dedicated inhouse design team. Each room comes complete with complimentary films and WiFi as well as a selection of products from the organic MAMA SKIN range, designed in partnership with French skincare brand Absolution. All available to purchase in the hotel store.



Guests can choose from a selection of delicious menu options created in collaboration with Chef Jean Edern Hurstel and dine at one of the communal tables in the main restaurant. The restaurant also features a show-stopping bar made of pink marble - one of the largest bars in the country. There is also a selection of arcade games for guests to enjoy at their own leisure. The impressive rooftop offers sweeping views of the city and its many landmarks and comes complete with a restaurant, island bar, fire pit and a range of games, ranging from boules to table tennis.



Finally, there is a bakery by the entrance of Mama Works, serving freshly baked bread and pastries throughout the day.



Jérémie Trigano, CEO of Mama Shelter, said: “Luxembourg is as beautiful as it is cosmopolitan. We knew that combining these features with MAMA’s fun personality meant we would get a truly explosive result.”



Mama Luxembourg bridges the gap between the chic style of boutique hotels and openness of Mama’s playful philosophy. This unique DNA creates the perfect home-away-from-home for travellers and local professionals. It is also ideally located on the Kirchberg plateau which is 10 minutes away by taxi from the train station, 40 minutes by foot and 15 minutes by car from the city centre.



Serge Trigano, president of Mama Shelter, adds: “Luxembourg is largely known as a financial hub. The Mama group wants to contribute actively to the discovery of the country’s culture, its landscapes and its castles. Bankers or teams from great financial institutions as well as Luxembourgers will always be most welcome and free to visit the Mama whenever they wish, to shed their suits and enjoy a meal or a cocktail in our restaurant or on our rooftop.”



The Mama Shelter journey started in 2008 with the launch of Mama Paris East. Founded by the Trigano family - co-Founder of Club Med - and world-renowned designer Philippe Starck, Mama Shelter believed in launching in lesser-known, ‘out of the way’ neighbourhoods in iconic cities, allowing guests to uncover new and exciting cities. The founding Paris property was followed by Marseille to Lyon, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Prague, Belgrade, Toulouse, London, Paris West and Luxembourg. Upcoming openings include Bucharest, Bahrain, Dubai, Santiago de Chile, Rome, Lisbon and many more. In 2014, the international hotel chain, Accor, partnered with Mama Shelter to develop the concept and welcome travelers and locals throughout the world.



As with all of Mama Shelter properties, Mama Luxembourg aims to be a confluence for visitors and locals alike, providing a witty and welcoming ‘home’ in the city. As much for its neighbours as for visitors from afar, MAMA looks forward to welcoming its new family this May. Stay at the new Mama Luxembourg from 119€ per night.



