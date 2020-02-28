Rosewood Hotel Group continues sustained path of expansion

With 32 projects under development, the Group’s pipeline is the strongest in its history

Rosewood Hotel Group and its inspiring brands – Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, New World Hotels & Resorts™, and KHOS™ – continues on a steady path of growth with new signings and openings in the world’s most evocative destinations and a curated pipeline of projects that invite discovery and originality.





Rosewood Hotel Group signed 10 new hotel transactions in 2019, including breakthrough deals in high-profile destinations globally. The Group’s pipeline is at its strongest in history, with 32 projects under development, including 21 for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, five for KHOS and six for New World Hotels & Resorts. “In addition to growing our hotel pipeline, we have intensified our focus on luxury branded residential development, both as part of a hotel project, or in some cases, on a stand-alone basis,” says CEO Sonia Cheng.



Steady and Selective Growth

Now numbering more than 40 hotels and resorts in 19 countries under its three brands, the Group is highly selective in the pursuit of trend-setting properties with like-minded, visionary partners.



Throughout Asia, seven Rosewood Hotels & Resorts properties have opened in the past 24 months, including the brand’s new global flagship hotel and residences in Hong Kong and the highest hotel in the world in Guangzhou. The brand debuted in Southeast Asia with the opening of architecturally dynamic hotels in Bangkok and Phnom Penh, a heritage landmark hotel in Yangon, and an intimate forest retreat in Luang Prabang. Also, at Rosewood Phuket, opened in 2017, Rosewood launched Asaya, the brand’s integrative wellness concept. Today, the Group operates a total of 19 hotels in Asia, including the New World Hotels & Resorts portfolio with its prominent locations in gateway cities in Greater China, the Philippines and Malaysia.



Further expansion of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts collection is underway with future openings planned for Greater China in Chengdu (2023), Shenzhen (2023), Taipei (2024), Ningbo (2024); and for Southeast Asia in Hoi An, Vietnam (2023) and Hermana Mayor, Philippines (2024). The coming months will see the launch of the Group’s first incubator hotels in China for the innovative KHOS brand and the New World Hotels & Resorts is also expanding into India, with a planned opening in Jaipur (2023) and soon announcing a second opening in the Rajasthan region. This momentum has generated exceptional interest in the Group from development partners across the continent. Further growth will be announced for Shanghai, North Asia and the Pacific in the coming months.



In recognition of its expanding presence in Europe and the Middle East, the Group is forming a regional headquarters for EMEA in Amsterdam, Netherlands to support its growth. In Europe, the Rosewood brand has been meticulously introduced in prime locations in key gateways and is now targeting leisure destinations that inspire a sense wonder and joy. Italy, Spain and the Netherlands have continued as a focus for future expansion, while openings in Vienna, Munich, Venice and a second London property have already been announced.



The growth impetus in Europe has extended into the Middle East, where a regional flagship Rosewood Doha hotel and branded residences property was signed in 2019. The long-standing affinity for luxury hospitality renders the Middle East strategic to the group’s future expansion, building upon the current presence in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. In the Middle East, the growth focus is on Saudi Arabia where the Kingdom’s unprecedented transformation for a new era of travel fits perfectly with the Rosewood brand’s trailblazing reputation for refined style and timelessness.



In the Americas, the Group is also transforming. In 2019, Rosewood Miramar Beach opened in Montecito, California, and a breakthrough management contract was also announced in Hawai’i for the iconic Kona Village resort. In early 2021, Rosewood São Paulo will open, marking the brand’s debut in South America with a hotel that will set a new standard for luxury accommodation on the continent. In excess of USD300 million is also being invested in renovations in various legendary Rosewood properties, including Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas; The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel in New York City; Rosewood Washington, D.C.; Rosewood Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya; and the re-opening of Rosewood Little Dix Bay on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. The pipeline continues to grow in the Americas with upcoming significant deal signing announcements for California, Mexico, as well as in the Caribbean.



Rosewood Residences – A Life Without Reservations

Expansion into branded residences is also a main focus area. With 15 existing residential properties in 10 countries and 14 under development, nearly half of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts pipeline includes a residential component. Rosewood Residences come in two main categories -- for-sale residences and for-lease serviced apartments, both included as part of a Rosewood hotel. The launch of stand-alone Rosewood-branded residences is also underway, creating a new category of residences.



“We are expanding our residential resources in order to better support our owners and developers in their sales and marketing processes while strengthening relationships with buyers of Rosewood-branded residences,” says Karl Bieberach, chief development officer for Rosewood Hotel Group. “Within each ultra-luxury Rosewood Residence, the unique culture of the dynamic locale is embraced and showcased from start to finish. This model will continue to be at the forefront of all future developments we lead across the globe.”



