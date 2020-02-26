Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa Awarded Green Globe Certification

Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is delighted to announce its recent recognition as Green Globe Certified. Considered internationally to be one of the highest standards for sustainability worldwide, Green Globe is a prestigious identification of travel and tourism businesses who are going above and beyond to protect the natural environment.





Located on the main island of Mahé in the Seychelles, Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa is proud to have been acknowledged on the global stage for its steps towards having a positive impact on the idyllic island’s surroundings and natural habitat.



In recent years, the five-star Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa has introduced several meaningful commitments to help reduce the hotel’s footprint on the earth. Below are just some of the initiatives which has led to the hotel becoming Green Globe Certified:

• Coral Reef Restoration Programme: Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa is the only hotel in Mahé to have an artificial reef which is focused on regenerating the reef and helping to diversify the marine life. As part of the project, the hotel has also developed a coral nursery which helps regrow coral before transplanting it to degraded and bleached reef sites. Guests are invited to get involved – either by snorkelling along the 650-metre coral trail to see the positive impact of this work, or by adopting a piece of coral to track its growth and development after they’ve left the hotel – so far, more than 230 corals have been adopted since May 2018.

• Bottling water from Mount Dauban: The hotel bottles its own water from Mount Dauban on neighbouring Silhouette Island in glass bottles for guests to enjoy and the hotel is currently developing its own on-site water bottling plant to launch this year. This initiative saves more than 5,000 plastic bottles per month. Drinks served across the hotel are all accompanied by bamboo or dried pasta straws.

• Solar panels: Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa is one of the only resorts in the Seychelles to use solar panels to generate hot water in the guest villas and spa.

• Sustainable day: This monthly initiative encourages guests to take their own step towards sustainability, from beach cleans and meat-free meals, to swapping the gym for a local Seychellois Moutya dance, and switching all power and water off in your villa for an hour a day, there’s something for every eco-warrior.

• Sourcing locally: Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa prioritises supporting local suppliers and farmers.

• Soap for Hope: This recycling initiative - established in partnership with The President’s Village, an organisation that supports local youth from challenging backgrounds – trains young individuals to salvage the hotel’s soap waste to produce new soap bars for the local community.



These are just some of the ways in which Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa strives to lead the way in eco-travel, encouraging guests to travel more consciously and highlighting the need for hoteliers to take responsibility for their impact on their environment.



The Green Globe recognition comes at an exciting time for Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa which is currently undergoing a renovation project to enhance the guest experience with refurbished spaces, new restaurants and refreshed guest experiences to improve the customer journey. The changes promise to offer guests an unforgettable experience on this Indian Ocean island, without causing you any eco-anxiety!



Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is located in northwest Mahé, 25 minutes away from Seychelles International Airport by car or taxi. Nightly rates start from €460 in a Sunset Villa on a B&B basis, and from €950 in a Pool Villa on a B&B basis.



