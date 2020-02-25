Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants makes its Spanish debut in Barcelona’s vibrant Gothic Quarter

Kimpton® Vividora Hotel brings a new boutique luxury offering to the city, centred around inspired design, heartfelt human connections and unique guest experiences

Today marks the debut of Kimpton® Vividora Hotel, the first opening in Spain for Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, IHG®’s boutique luxury brand. Located in the heart of the Ciutat Vella district (the old city), Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter is the city’s cultural and historical epicentre.





Featuring 156 guestrooms, 10 suites, three dynamic restaurants and bars, and a rooftop terrace and pool offering panoramic views of the city, Kimpton Vividora Hotel is within walking distance to some of the city’s most prominent landmarks. Guests can easily access Las Ramblas, La Barceloneta Beach, La Boqueria, Plaça Catalunya and the legendary culinary scene of Barcelona.



The new hotel offers Kimpton’s signature perks including a nightly hosted Social Hour where guests can bond over drinks, the brand’s industry-leading pet-friendly attitude, and an approachable luxury experience fuelled by a hotel team who champion heartfelt, human connections. Design-forward tokyobikes and Kimpton Vividora Hotel branded skateboards are available for guests to explore the city.



Inspired Design

Kimpton’s Creative Director and SVP of Design, Ave Bradley, collaborated with local interior design studio El Equipo Creativo to instil an authentic yet contemporary sense of Barcelona throughout the hotel. The striking design mixes terracotta colours, representing the urban landscape of Barcelona, with vibrant blues to channel the Mediterranean. Pantone’s 2020 Colour of the Year ‘Classic Blue’ is one of the main colours used in the rooms and in the restaurant, Fauna.



Each guestroom borrows inspiration from a stylish Barcelona apartment. The Mediterranean colour palette, natural wood, sleek marble, subtle graphic motifs and bold tiles give a nod to the city’s coastal setting. Each room features locally designed furniture and artwork, Vifa Bluetooth speakers and exclusive luxury bath amenities.



Mike Robinson, General Manager of Kimpton Vividora Hotel comments, “We’re so excited for guests to discover a new hotel experience, one that perfectly blends contemporary luxury and beautifully designed spaces, with unique, fun experiences and incredible food and drinks. Kimpton Vividora Hotel brings something unique to an incredible city, and we can’t wait for guests and locals to be part of it.”



Locally-Loved Restaurants and Bars

Cafè Got is bathed in light with floor to ceiling windows on the hotel’s ground floor. By day, the cafe offers local artisan NOMAD coffee, Catalan cheeses and small plates. By night, natural wines, homemade vermouths and signature cocktails by mixologist Adrià Batlle take centre stage, accompanied by a selection of light dishes and tapas.



Fauna, the main restaurant located on the first floor is inspired by the warmth of an elegant Barcelona home: mosaic floors, walls covered with colourful tiles and high ceilings. With a menu designed by the Catalan Chef Ferran López, Fauna offers a culinary experience based on Mediterranean flavours and family recipes with a creative touch, such as the signature Criollo Octopus with Canarian potatoes and green mojo.



Terraza de Vivi, the rooftop of Kimpton Vividora Hotel, is the city’s newest oasis. With a beautiful swimming pool, sun loungers, pergolas and lush greenery, Terraza de Vivi will offer an ingenious selection of cocktails combined with small creative dishes from the bar, all with panoramic views of the city.



Tom Rowntree, VP Luxury Brands, IHG adds, “Kimpton continues on its incredible growth trajectory across the globe, and the brand’s debut in Spain is a fantastic example of our unique approach to heartfelt luxury. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that the guest experience remains meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.”



There are currently 66 Kimpton hotels open globally, and another 33 set to open in the next 3-5 years. This year Kimpton will debut in Paris, Bali, Bangkok, Tokyo, Manchester (UK) and Mexico City as well as expanding across the U.S.



Standard rooms start from £167 / 200€.



