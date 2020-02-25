Glasgow hotel recognised for sustainability work

Glasgow’s Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel has been recognised by industry consortium Venues of Excellence and Green Tourism for its work to improve environmental sustainability.

The hotel has been presented with the Venues of Excellence Green Tourism Award for Sustainability, following the roll-out of the site’s ten point sustainability plan in 2019.





The plan has seen the venue carry out initiatives including removing single use plastics, reducing the amount of paper used and creating an outdoor meeting space for ‘walk and talk’ conferences.



Denis Flanagan, hotel manager at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this prestigious award, presented by Venues of Excellence and Green Tourism.



“Our ten-point sustainability plan was created to make real change to how we operate here at the Golden Jubilee, reducing the impact both we and our customers have on the environment.



“We’ve already seen great results. Since the plan was introduced in November 2019 we’ve cut the number of single use plastic cups in use by more than 9,000 – a staggering amount - and the feedback from our guests has been fantastic.”



Mandy Jennings, executive director at Venues of Excellence, said: “The Golden Jubilee’s work to improve sustainability is inspiring and sets the bar high for venues across the UK. Green initiatives are something that features high on the agenda for event organisers nowadays and rightly so. “This award recognises the Golden Jubilee’s fantastic work in that area and we can’t wait to see how the plan continues to evolve.”



The award, presented at the Venues of Excellence’s Annual Conference in Loughborough, was judged by the Green Tourism sustainability assessment team and sponsored by Green Tourism.



Scott Maclean, managing director of Green Tourism, said: “Throughout 2019 we saw a rise in consumer and business awareness of sustainability and as such, we were delighted to present the first ever Venues of Excellence Sustainability Award to The Golden Jubilee, who are a leading ambassador within the sector.



“In particular, their ten-point sustainability plan has been a huge success and has seen real change in a short space of time. Through this, they have introduced a wide range of eco-friendly measures which have been well received by guests and which offer inspiration for other businesses to showcase their commitment to sustainability and create an action plan of their own.”



