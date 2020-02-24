The Biltmore Mayfair unveils Signature Suites with custom Roland Mouret dress, menus by Jason Atherton and private butler

Expect a Private Butler, In-Room Dining Menu Designed by Jason Atherton, Two-Metre-High Maxi-Bar, Custom Roland Mouret Dress and Personalised Bedding & Bathrobes

The Biltmore Mayfair, Europe’s first hotel under Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its eight indulgent signature suites. Each suite has been designed to provide the discerning guest with an enviable choice of arrangements from a ‘townhouse’ feel in the One-bedroom Duplex Suite, which offers an extensive private terrace with views over London’s rooftops, to the plush and elegant Chairman Suite and hero Presidential Suite.





In celebration of the signature suites launch, the hotel has announced a collaboration with luxury designer, Roland Mouret. The eponymous brand is renowned for its iconic, beautifully-fitted dresses, known by a single name. Exclusively for The Biltmore, the highly acclaimed ‘Myrtha’ dress, will be available in an exquisite limited-edition shade of dusty charcoal in all signature suites for guests to purchase. The double wool crepe dress, dubbed ‘The Biltmore Dress’, offers a cut-out neckline and cape-shoulder detailing to create a sophisticated yet alluring shape. Through their private butler, guests can request a complimentary fitting of the iconic dress with Roland Mouret’s dedicated tailor in the comfort of their suite.



Personalised embroidered pillowcases and monogrammed bathrobes are part of the experience, complemented by quintessentially British amenities by Penhaligon’s. KCA International Designers London have also amped up the traditional minibar, designing bespoke statement quilted, leather-encased two-metre-high ‘Maxi-bar’ cabinets holding full-size bottles of champagne and premium wines and spirits, together with a selection of complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.



The hotel’s youngest residents will feel equally at home in the signature suites with their own bathrobes, kids’ bathroom amenities and access to a complimentary non-alcoholic minibar throughout their stay.



Art throughout the suites has been carefully curated, with each statement piece chosen to express the hotel’s overarching theme of ‘bringing the outside in’, celebrating its enviable location on iconic Grosvenor Square. In the Presidential Suite, a light piece by Serip comprises uneven forms, referencing nature’s powerful elements. A wall sculpture inspired by the growth process depicts branches intertwined with one another and highlights the interaction between natural growth and human influence. Soft furnishings have been selected for their quality and comfort, including hand tufted silk and wool rugs.



“The Biltmore Mayfair is fast becoming one of London’s most desirable hotels, and these signature suites are set to provide an exclusive sanctuary for our discerning guests. Each suite is entirely unique, both in regard to design and personality. All, however, have spaciousness as a key consideration – a true luxury and rarity in central London”, comments Klaus Kabelitz, General Manager, The Biltmore Mayfair.



The Biltmore Mayfair is also home to an expansive, state-of-the-art gym, and innovative culinary concepts including the all-day dining restaurant, The Betterment, The Pine Bar, The Tea Lounge and The Terrace – each overseen by Jason Atherton and Head Chef Paul Walsh.



With iconic landmarks and neighbourhoods on its doorstep, including numerous designer boutiques of Mount Street and Carlos Place, and exclusive retailers on Bond Street, the hotel is a decadent retreat to experience the best that London has to offer.



Nightly rates in one of the signature suites at The Biltmore Mayfair start from £2,600 room-only, inclusive of VAT. The Biltmore Dress by Roland Mouret is available to purchase for £1,450.



