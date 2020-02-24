Ikos Resorts to support economic growth in the Costa Del Sol with its local discovery concept

Opening May 14th 2020, Ikos Andalusia Will Allow Guests to Explore the Best the Region has to Offer

Ikos Resorts is pleased to announce its award-winning luxury all-inclusive concept will arrive on the Costa Del Sol with the opening of Ikos Andalusia in May 2020. The hotel's arrival will help boost economic growth in the local area through the creation of jobs, and the benefits of increased visitor numbers will be felt far and wide thanks to Ikos’s innovative Local Discovery offering which encourages guests to explore authentic local attractions, as part of their stay.





Local Discovery will support economic prosperity in the area by offering a range of complimentary experiences outside of the resort that showcase the best the region has to offer including world-class gastronomy, culture, nature, sports and superb shopping outlets.



It will include Ikos’ Dine Out experience allowing guests to dine at local restaurants, the MINI Drive Adventure giving guests use of a MINI car for one full day to explore the area, free Green Fee passes to enjoy a day of golf and tickets to the best museums in Malaga, all included as part of the all-inclusive stay.



As part of the Dine Out Experience, guests can enjoy an exclusive selection of restaurants located in the surrounding area of Ikos Andalusia. Whether dining in glamourous Marbella, which in recent years has become a top foodie destination in the Mediterranean, or in the charming historic centre of Estepona, guests will discover the traditional aromas and flavours of local cuisine.



The MINI Drive Adventure gives guests use of a MINI car for one full day as part of their stay, giving them freedom to explore the area at their own pace passing through spectacular landscapes, the beautiful mountaintop town of Ronda or the charming village of Mijas.



With Costa Del Sol recognised worldwide as a mecca for golf fans, Ikos Andalusia’s Local Discovery will also offer a free Green Fee pass for golf players at the exclusive Los Naranjos Golf Club located in Nueve Andalucia and regarded as one of the best golf courses in Spain.



Guests will also receive complimentary tickets to a selection of museums in the area showcasing local history and art. Examples include the Museum Pablo Picasso of Malaga housing an impressive 200-plus works by the renowned artist, the Automobile and Fashion Museum and the Centre Pompidou.



The Local Discovery service reinforces Ikos Resort’s objective to help support economic growth in the area, not only in terms of job creation but also through promoting local attractions amongst international guests. Ikos Resorts has started the process of selecting more than 600 employees for Ikos Andalusia opening May 2020, of which a high percentage will be from the local area.



Ikos Andalusia will open in May 2020 as the fifth addition to Ikos Resorts’ award-winning luxury all-inclusive properties and the brand’s first hotel in Spain. Located on the tranquil shores of Playa de Guadalmansa, the 411-room hotel features over 21 acres of landscaped gardens and miles of golden sandy beach.



