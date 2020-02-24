Elounda SA Hotels & Resorts announces the first phase of reconstruction for Elounda Peninsula all suite hotel in 2020

Elounda SA Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce the first phase of the reconstructions of the Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel. The first phase will be completed in April 2020 for the start of the summer season.

Over 7 million Euros has been invested into the first phase of reconstruction, which have been undertaken following the highest standards in the global tourism industry.





The full project includes the rebuilding of 20 suites and villas throughout Elounda Peninsula, the addition of a new 440sqm seaside villa with pool and direct access to the sea, as well as the construction of two brand new larger swimming pools.



The redesign at Elounda Peninsula are being undertaken by one of the leading interior design companies, English Wimberly Interiors, renowned for its collaboration with internationally recognized luxury hotel brands. The outdoor spaces and interior details were overseen by Christina Georgiadou, a close associate of the family with extensive design experience.



The two designers fully respected the original design of the architect Spyros Kokotos who masterminded Elounda SA Hotels & Resorts whilst leading this iconic hotel into a new era of design.



"At the level of tourism we serve, we owe it to ourselves, but most of all, to our customers," said Ilias Kokotos." Our parents have made Elounda a top tourist destination thanks to innovative ideas and investment in detail, and that is what we intend to continue to do.”



Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel opened its doors for the first time in the summer of 2002 and immediately occupied one of the top spots in the most demanding guests' tastes, thanks to its unique location on the sea and the spacious suites and villas.



Perched on the water's edge, the exceptional Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel enjoys beautiful views across the iridescent Aegean Sea and Sitia mountains. Ideal for families and young couples, the hotel offers a selection of premium accommodation including suites, villas and residences to create the perfect getaway. Premium accommodation comes not only with a lounge area and terrace featuring a private waterfront pool, but also direct access to private jetties or the hotel’s private sandy beach, being the only hotel in Europe offering this.



