Designed with the business traveller in mind, Barcelona’s hottest new hotel; Nobu Hotel Barcelona brings with it a number of exceptional private meeting rooms and spaces, crafted Nobu menus and the city’s very first Nobu Restaurant. Conveniently located, it’s just a short 20 minute drive from Barcelona Airport, 10 minutes from Fira Montjuic Convention Centre and a stone’s throw from Sants station for high speed rail links to Madrid, Paris, Lyon, Marseille and more.





Exceptional hospitality, meticulous attention to detail, signature cuisine and cutting-edge creativity are part of every meeting and event at Nobu Hotel Barcelona. Inspired by the ancient Japanese philosophy of Kanso, meaning simplicity, meeting spaces at Nobu Hotels are designed to inspire free-flowing thinking and out-of-the box ideas. Easily adaptable and customisable, the spaces can accommodate different size groups and settings whether an intimate gathering for a handful of guests or larger scale events for a party of up to 200 people.



Well thought out design exists throughout; from the grand spiral staircase connecting the lobby directly to the meeting spaces, to the layout of each room, and the Japanese-inspired sliding screen doors that allow for privacy and versatility, creating breakout rooms or larger spaces. Stretching exercises and yoga classes can be implemented into the days schedule to enhance productivity, and to ensure a seamless day from start to finish is the in-house multi-lingual, technology savvy team.



At each Nobu Hotel, memorable experiences are created around exceptional food, and meetings and events at Nobu Hotel Barcelona are no exception. A number of distinctively crafted Nobu food packages are on offer for food and beverage breaks; from personal lunchtime Bento Boxes of Nobu flavours including Salmon Sashimi Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura and the signature Black Cod Miso to larger scale buffets. Afternoon Tea breaks with a Nobu – Catalan twist can be factored into the day featuring assorted sushi cups, Tuna Tataki avocado toast and Mochi ice cream served with a selection of fresh juice, teas and coffees.



The hotel’s sky-high dining destination; Nobu Barcelona Restaurant is a place that delights and inspires and can be privately hired for large scale events, located on the 23rd floor it comes with breath-taking city views, a sushi bar as well as an impressive private dining room for special occasions, business meetings, or intimate events. The expansive Nobu Suite on the 22nd floor can be booked for private events featuring separate living, dining and bar areas. Downstairs, the stylish Nobu Sake Bar & Terrace can be used for events, for those that want a mix of indoor and outdoor space.



Completing the hotel in April 2020 will be the opening of the hotel’s sophisticated wellness centre complete with three spa treatment rooms, sauna, steam bath, whirlpool and a 24 hour gym.



Meeting rooms at Nobu Hotel Barcelona start from 300€ for a full day.



