Great Hotels of the World targets secondary cities and exciting MICE destinations with six new member hotels in five new countries in 2020

Great Hotels of the World, announces the addition of six new member hotels to its portfolio in five new and emerging MICE destinations across Europe and Asia.

CEO Pedro Colaco says, “We continue to add to our portfolio of independent hotels with a handpicked selection of properties in both high-demand and up and coming. We are really excited by the addition of destination Lithuania to our portfolio – it is the new Scandinavia - and also the addition of destination Georgia which, with its 12 different climate zones, is one of the world’s most ecologically diverse nations in the world.”





LITHUANIA: Vilnius Grand Resort, Vilnius

￼ Vilnius Grand Resort is set on a lake among 280 hectares of sprawling countryside. The property is suitable for both large and small groups and events; it has 8,000 sqm of conference facilities to choose from including 25 meeting and banqueting rooms, three restaurants and two bars. Outdoors, two picturesque lakes, an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, a boating station and a private sandy beach complete the resort. Vilnius Grand Resort is located just a twenty-minute drive from Lithuania’s capital.



Fun fact: Every year, the river Vilnia is dyed bright emerald green for St. Patrick’s Day and festivities and processions take place throughout the city.



Pedro Colaco says: “We are seeing increased demand from buyers for off-the-beaten track destinations, with interest emerging in Lithuania. We’ve seen an increasing amount of MICE travel moving through the country each year due to Lithuania’s competitive price point and unspoilt locations that rival Scandinavia.”



GEORGIA: Museum Hotel, Tbilisi

￼ This 46-room boutique hotel is centrally located just minutes from the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre and across the street from the Dry Bridge Flea Market. For business travellers, the quiet yet central location along with the hotels 8,000 sq ft of conference rooms and facilities across six meeting rooms are a winning combination.



Fun Fact: Tbilisi’s main water source has warm, sulfurous waters, giving the city its name: the word tbili in Georgian means warm.



Pedro Colaco says: “Georgia is a great alternative to Russia and we’ve seen incentive travel and small groups spearheading the way here for larger events.”



THAILAND: Banyan Tree Bangkok, Bangkok

￼ A 61-floor resort hotel in the heart of busy Bangkok. Housed in one of the highest buildings in the city, the hotel provides some of the best city views from its world-famous rooftop restaurant Vertigo and Moon Bar. The hotel features an award-winning spa, a state-of-the-art health club, a range of different restaurants and 12 venue spaces with magnificent views over the city located as they are on the 51st floor and above.



Fun Fact: The world-renowned Banyan Tree Spa takes up three floors of the building and is the largest hotel spa in Bangkok.



Pedro Colaco says: “The MICE industry in Thailand is stronger now than ever before and is expected to continue growing thanks to Bangkok’s ease of accessibility from international destinations, the city’s excellent hotel stock and competitive price point. Moreover, Bangkok is a vibrant city with a wealth of cultural offerings to inspire all travellers.”



TURKEY: Istanbul Gonen Hotel, Istanbul

￼ With 12 state-of the art meeting rooms, the Istanbul Gonen Hotel is one of the city’s premier MICE venues. The hotel’s 305 guestrooms offer all modern-day comforts and amenities required for a stay that is both enriching and stress-free.



Fun Fact: The hotel’s Turkish baths can comfortably take up to 15 people.



“Istanbul as a MICE destination is on the rise again,” says Pedro Colaco, “Its fascinating history and culture is a strong pull for visitors. Furthermore, it is a short haul destination that lies outside the Euro zone which makes it more competitively priced than some European counterparts.”



CZECH REPUBLIC: Hotel Don Giovanni, Prague

￼ The perfect all-in-one bleisure hotel, Hotel Don Giovanni has 412 guest rooms with stunning city views, 20 fully equipped meeting rooms that can host up to 1,000 delegates, five restaurants and bars, and a coveted spa and wellness centre. Just a 25-minute drive from Prague’s international airport, this exquisite hotel is strategically located in a popular residential area just 5km from the bustling city centre.



Fun Fact: Mozart’s celebrated opera, Don Giovanni, was first performed in Prague in 1787 and is remembered throughout the hotel. The most popular Instagram shot of Hotel Don Giovanni? It’s white concern piano that stands in the lobby.



IRELAND: Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin

￼ Luttrellstown Castle Resort is a privately-owned 560 estate with a historic castle, that can be hired for exclusive use. With twelve impeccably sumptuous bedrooms (twenty from April 2020), an awe-inspiring library, magnificent ballrooms and manicured lawns, Luttrellstown Castle is a dream come true. The estate also features an 18-hole championship golf course, walled gardens, walking trails, fishing, falconry and much more, though guests are also welcome and often look forward to spending tranquil hours walking the woods and parkland, exploring and enjoying the many unique attractions of this historic estate.



Fun Fact: Luttrellstown Castle Resort was chosen by celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham for their wedding in July 1999.



Pedro Colaco says: “Both Dublin and Prague continue to be popular destinations for MICE travel, due to their easy accessibility, history and good price point. Hotel Don Giovanni will be our first member hotel in Czech Republic, while Luttrellstown Castle is our fourth in Dublin, alongside The Green Hotel, Dunboyne Castle Hotel and The Alex.”



