   Preferred Hotels & Resorts welcomes 24 new members 

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand representing more than 750 hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries, is pleased to welcome 24 new member hotels to its global portfolio between October 1 – December 31, 2019. From a historic retreat in central Mexico to the brand’s first-ever properties in Finland and Brunei, this expansion at the end of 2019 represents Preferred’s unwavering commitment to partnering with the finest luxury hotels in every corner of the globe.





Highlights of the new additions include:

Klaus K Hotel (Helsinki, Finland)

Located in Helsinki’s historic city centre, the 171-room Klaus K Hotel takes its narrative and design cues from the Finnish national epic, The Kalevala and the country's mythological creation story that the world emerged from seven eggs. The egg shape is characterised throughout the hotel, most prominently in the check-in desk design, which features a halo of antler-like artwork, and in one of the Sky Suites, which boasts an egg-shaped bed. Guests can opt for one of the Art Rooms inspired by culturally relevant local artists or indulge with a stay in The Nympheus Suite, which pays tribute to designer William Turner through its ornate décor and textiles depicting his 1915 illustration of water lilies and birds.



The Empire Brunei (Brunei Darussalam)

Set on 445 coastal acres on the South China Sea amidst tropical rainforests, The Empire Brunei - rich in Malay culture and warm Bruneian hospitality - boasts 522 exquisite accommodations, seven international restaurants, and five swimming pools. Seasoned luxury travellers will love the 16 secluded villas featuring gardens, living areas, and balconies with ocean views. Experiences include stand-up paddle boarding at the Grand Lagoon, an eight-lane bowling hall, a deluxe spa, a three-screen cinema showing box office hits, and almost two miles of private beaches. Golfers can test their handicap on the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at The Country Club, which offers night golf and a golf academy.



Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico)

Situated in the cultural heart of San Miguel de Allende, one of Mexico’s most vibrant destinations and a UNESCO World Heritage site, the 153-room Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende has quickly garnered favour since its launch in November 2018. Thoughtful accommodation experiences include the Eve Suite created for brides and their parties and the Luna Suite Presidential with double-height ceilings and a private plunge pool, with all rooms offering vintage record players. Foodies can take advantage of five distinct culinary venues, including Zibu, which offers a unique Mex-Thai menu, and the Spice Market, which creates spicy, Southeast Asian-inspired dishes.



The Serras (Barcelona, Spain)

Nestled on the Port of Barcelona with views out to the Mediterranean, The Serras embraces the history of its surrounding Gothic Quarter neighbourhood inside and out with 28 artfully designed soundproof guestrooms and suites and a façade built in 1846 by 19th century architect Francesc Daniel Molina, famous for his work on Barcelona’s Plaça Reial, which housed one of Pablo Picasso’s first studios. Guests can take advantage of walkable access to nearby cultural landmarks including the Cathedral of Barcelona, Las Ramblas, the Basilica de Santa Maria del Mar, and golden beaches before returning to an oasis of calm and Catalan cuisine at Informal by Michelin-starred chef Marc Gascons or poolside sundowners on the rooftop at El Sueño.



The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Osaka Midosuji (Osaka, Japan)

Blending traditional Japanese charm with modern design touches, The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Osaka Midosuji launches in March 2020 in Osaka’s bustling central district. All 352 guestrooms and suites are located on the 16th floor or higher, offering unparallelled views of the surrounding cityscape. The Executive Floors are ideal for business travellers with memorable dining options that include complimentary breakfast, cocktails, and afternoon tea in the 25th floor Executive Lounge. During their stay in Japan’s food capital, the guest relations team can help visitors explore the neighbourhood scene where they can sample local favourites like okonomiyaki (savoury pancakes) and oshizushi (traditional ‘box pressed’ sushi). Drei Mohren Hotel (Augsburg - Greater Munich Area, Germany) Situated in one of Germany’s oldest cities, the Drei Mohren Hotel extends 132 sophisticated guestrooms and suites combining rich woods, textured fabrics, and polished floors in the bustling Maximilianstrasse, just steps from top attractions including the Goldener Saal and the Fuggerei Museum. For an exclusive dining experience, the on-property Michelin-starred restaurant Sartory – named after Augsburg’s famed 18th-century chef – is open to only 24 guests each evening and serves refined French cuisine showcasing fresh, local ingredients. For spa enthusiasts, the onsite Steinborn SPA offers more than 3,800 square feet of wellness spaces with steam bath facilities, bio sauna, Finnish sauna, and relaxation room.



Paramount Hotel Dubai (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Inspired by Old Hollywood glamour and Dubai’s innovative design aesthetic, Paramount Hotel Dubai opened its doors in November 2019 as the region’s first Paramount property. The hotel offers 823 guestrooms that present an in-room blockbuster cinema experience through vintage Hollywood artwork, movie set-inspired lighting, and high-tech entertainment systems. Movie buffs will revel in the themed suites, which pay homage to classic Paramount Pictures, including The Godfather tribute Don Corleone Suite, the diva-inspired Carole Lombard Suite, and the Great Gatsby-era Charleston Suite. Other standout facilities include a private dine-in cinema, a live entertainment stage, a chocolate lab, and a 1920s speakeasy bar.



Additional member hotels to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts from October 1 – December 31, 2019 include:

· Alma Resort (Cam Ranh, Vietnam)

· Ayana Midplaza, JAKARTA (Jakarta, Indonesia)

· De Zalze Lodge (Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa)

· Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino (Las Vegas, Nevada, United States)

· Excelsior Belvedere Hotel & SPA (Ischia, Italy)

· H10 Villa de la Reina (Madrid, Spain)

· Hotel C Stockholm (Stockholm, Sweden)

· Hyde Beach House (Hollywood, Florida, United States)

· LA Résidence Paris (Neuilly-sur-Seine, France)

· Locanda Rossa (Capalbio, Italy)

· Marina Hotel Kuwait (Salmiyia, Kuwait)

· The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (Sydney, Australia)

· The Guardsman (London, United Kingdom)

· The Londoner (London, United Kingdom)

· Ultima Courchevel (Courchevel, France)

· Villa Dagmar (Stockholm, Sweden)

· WelcomHotel Amritsar (Amritsar, India)



