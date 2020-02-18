Ultima Collection announces its first urban retreat: Ultima Geneva Grand Villa

Ultima Collection announces the launch of Ultima Geneva Grand Villa, an urban sanctuary opening on 1 April 2020. Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, Ultima Geneva Grand Villa will be a luxury residence available for private hire only, offering travellers a stylish gateway to the Alps. Ultima Geneva represents a new chapter in Ultima Collection’s development, bringing the luxury comforts for which the Ultima brand is renowned to an urban environment. The Grand Villa is also the first of a series of properties to be located in and around Geneva, which once opened will offer both city centre and country destinations.





Located just 20 minutes from the city centre, Ultima Geneva Grand Villa will sleep up to 16 guests and will be comprised of one master bedroom, seven bedrooms and a one-bedroom guest villa, all of which are en-suite. Built over three storeys, the extraordinary villa will be in keeping with Ultima Collection’s commitment to providing an environment of pure relaxation, conviviality and privacy. The property features incredibly high ceilings and is bathed in natural light, offering a sumptuous home with a subtle yet elegant design narrative. An understated mix of contemporary lines and traditional architecture will be complemented by the brand’s signature design aesthetic of leather and natural materials, nubuck, sumptuous textiles, and rare marble sourced from Italy and Brazil, punctuated with bold art pieces and statement soft furnishings.



The Ultima Geneva Grand Villa has also been designed with a variety of holistic spaces for those who want to incorporate wellness activities into their itinerary and truly rejuvenate. The villa includes a 200sqm wellness area where guests can choose from a plethora of holistic therapies, a fitness centre, an aesthetics clinic for more specialist treatments, as well as a heated outdoor pool and Jacuzzi. In addition, there will be both an indoor hammam and sauna for guests to enjoy heat therapies.



The culinary offering will be comprised of a Teppanyaki room, seating 12 guests, where a dedicated chef will be on hand to create world class cuisine for an intimate dining experience, and a fully fitted kitchen. Guests will experience the comforts of a private chef and a personalised menu catered entirely to their tastes, and comprised of both international and authentic cuisine.



The ultimate in opulence, a cigar lounge completes the offering and is located adjacent to the fully equipped bar with state-of-the-art sound system for guests who want to celebrate a special occasion or simply unwind. A private cinema seating eight people is also available for cosy screenings of Hollywood classics or contemporary releases.



Offering consummate privacy, Ultima Geneva Grand Villa will provide a luxurious and relaxed base from which guests can enjoy the rich and colourful history of Geneva, with its fascinating museums, grand monuments, numerous parks and of course Lake Geneva. A chauffer driven private car is included as part of guests’ stay, allowing for easy and speedy access to the heart of the city.



Included as part of all stays will be service staffing, dedicated concierge service, housekeeping, laundry, private chef, a night service with bar staff as well as return airport transfers.



Ultima Geneva Grand Villa follows on from the success of the Ultima Collection’s existing properties in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Megève, and Courchevel and will complement the collection by offering travellers the ultimate city break to their ski season itinerary in the winter, or an idyllic summertime getaway.



