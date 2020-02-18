Dusit Doha Hotel looks to become preferred events provider

The modern, upscale Dusit Doha Hotel in West Bay’s Diplomatic Area has set its sights on becoming a preferred banqueting provider for Qatar-based businesses, organizations and residents. The five-star property believes its superb banqueting facilities, headlined by its magnificent terraced Pearl Ballroom, backed up with unmatched service, superior F&B and creative events management support will give it a winning edge in the sector.





The hotel’s banquet rooms are designed to appeal to a wide range of events from smaller corporate gatherings, to well-attended AGMs, private parties, conferences and weddings.



The versatile 574 sq m Pearl Ballroom, which is bathed in natural light and has a 260 sq m private, sun-drenched outdoor terrace, can accommodate up to 500 people. It can also be divided into two smaller venues, each with their own separate entrance. The ballroom’s white and gold décor and its sweeping spiral staircase give it a luxurious ambience, while its impressive setting over an entire floor ensures it provides exclusivity and privacy. A private restroom provides additional guest convenience.



The state-of-the-art, third floor 168 sq m meeting room – Emerald and Amber – is also bathed in natural light. It can accommodate up to 100 people and features a breakout area, as well as a spacious pre-function area with a fully equipped business centre for all corporate or administrative requirements.



The hotel has a dedicated meetings and events team with a highly flexible approach to satisfying any requirement. Its meeting and event options can cater from any gathering from 20 to 500 guests in a range of styles from classroom to theatre, cocktail to banqueting. The highly skilled meetings teams assist with creative theming and F&B options to ensure events are delivered with a depth of experience which reflects the true essence of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.



Conveniently located in the West Bay area, Dusit Doha Hotel is the ideal events venue, offering easy access to the Qatari capital’s diplomatic and financial districts, ministries and government offices and only a few minutes’ walk away from Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the home of major meetings and trade shows.



