Boutique Bolthole Locke at Broken Wharf to open at London's Millennium Bridge in March 2020

This March, pioneering hospitality brand Locke will open its second hotel in the capital on the Thames at London’s Millennium Bridge. The 113-room Locke at Broken Wharf is located minutes from both Cannon Street and Blackfriars on the north bank stretch of the river path.

Locke offers guests a distinctive and memorable experience in the heart of one of the city’s most iconic areas, marking the next step in the brand’s exciting expansion plans.





Locke at Broken Wharf sets the stage for two more London openings in Bermondsey and Dalston later this year, in addition to international projects in Dublin, Munich, Berlin, Lisbon and Copenhagen. These openings build on the success of Locke’s existing hotels in East London, Manchester and Edinburgh.



Locke takes its cue from the evolving and varied demands of the contemporary traveller – blending the advantages of a high-end lifestyle hotel with the space and flexibility of an apartment. Its dynamic social spaces comprise an all-day restaurant, bar concept and buzzy co-working area, which will be activated through a mind-expanding cultural programme spanning wellness, fitness, art and music. This customer-first approach creates beautiful environments designed for living, not just sleeping, where guests can tailor visits to meet their personal requirements: whether they book for three days or three months.



Situated on the banks of the Thames with breath-taking views of the Tate Modern and Shakespeare's Globe, Locke at Broken Wharf draws inspiration from its surroundings with each studio accented by subtle aesthetics featuring natural tones, pastel colours and white marble worktops contrasted with brass details. Designed by Matthew Grzywinski of Grzywinski+Pons, each of the 113 studios have been considered with the guest, location and brand essence in mind. Having custom designed most of the furniture in each room, Grzywinski says, “throughout the property I played with a little matte/gloss tension, employing the aspirational bling of chrome, smoked glass and polished copper softened by the warmth and enveloping tactility of timber, cane and butterscotch upholstery.” Generously-sized rooms and fully equipped high-spec kitchens create a sense of freedom truly unique to the hotel scene, where guests can enjoy the option of a short stay in a Locke Studio (average 29sqm) or retreat to one of the larger premium River Suites (average 33sqm) for a long term stay in London.



Created and operated by The Initiative, Deli Cat & Sons – a modern New York-style Deli with local flavours – will offer a selection of freshly baked bagels and salads, along with a vast selection of breakfast and brunch dishes, available for eating in or taking away. For those keen to prepare their own meals, cookbooks are provided with pantry essentials available to guests on request. Adaptable to the needs of a variety of local businesses and travellers alike, Locke also offers a smart co-working space comfortably nestled on the ground floor.



Opening in March 2020, Locke at Broken Wharf offers rates from £135 per night.



