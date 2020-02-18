Flagship Novotel celebrates Leicester launch at VIP opening

Over 250 VIP guests from across Europe celebrated the opening of new hotels Novotel Leicester and Adagio at the official launch party last week (13 February 2020).

Representatives from Accor, Adagio ApartHotels and Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the management company, joined Leicester-based property developers Charles Street Buildings Group to mark the occasion.





James Conaghan, general manager of the hotels, said: “We were thrilled to officially celebrate the opening of the new hotels. It was great to be able to thank everyone involved in the whole development, which we’re all incredibly proud to be a part of.



“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Leicester and we look forward to welcoming new and existing guests in the coming months.”



The Accor family of brands has recently named the development as one of Europe’s flagship dual sites and one of Europe’s flagship Novotels.



