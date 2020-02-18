Wyndham Hotels & Resorts gains further momentum across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa

World’s largest hotel franchising company reaches key milestones across the region, including new hotel openings and entry to new markets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with a global presence of approximately 9,300 hotels in about 90 countries, continues to expand its hotel footprint across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), with important new openings and a series of new market entries over the past year.





Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ expansion included a number of important markets such as Greece, Germany, Portugal, Georgia as well as the Middle East, Africa and India. In particular, the company entered new markets including Armenia, Croatia, Kyrgyzstan, as well as Denmark through an exclusive agreement for its upscale Dolce® by Wyndham brand with Comwell Hotels, marking a key milestone for the brand with more openings expected in the country over the next two years.



2019 also marked the entry of upper-midscale La Quinta® by Wyndham brand into Europe - and the first outside of the Americas - with the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli in Turkey. With this opening, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has surpassed 80 hotels in Turkey reinforcing its position as the largest international hotel brand in the country.



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also ramped up its presenceacross the Middle East and Africa. Key openings included the launch of the Wyndham Garden® in Muscat, Oman with the addition of Ramada Encore® by Wyndham Muscat Al Ghubra, expected in March 2020. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also announced three new hotels in Dubai as part of the Deira Waterfront Development by Ithra Dubai, UAE which will also see the introduction of the Super 8® by Wyndham brand in the market. In India, the Company continues to make strides in the mid-market hospitality segment, with seven openings in 2019 across important locations such as New Delhi, Bangalore and Jaipur, amongst others.



Dimitris Manikis, President and Managing Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA said: “We are incredibly proud of our strong growth across the region in 2019 and look forward to building on this momentum in 2020 and beyond, across new and existing markets. The EMEA is one of the most diverse regions in the world, and with our wide hotel presence, significant diversity of brands entering new destinations, our expansion is key to deliver on our vision to make hotel travel possible for all, and ensure there is a Wyndham hotel to suit any traveller’s need visiting this vibrant region.”



Some of the latest Wyndham Hotels & Resorts openings in 2019 in EMEA include:

• Comwell Aarhus, Dolce by Wyndham, Denmark: Centrally located in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, Wyndham’s first hotel in the country is set near the harbour, surrounded by cosy cafes and restaurants. It offers 240 rooms, a versatile conference space, a restaurant and a bar. The hotel offers guests wonderful views of Aarhus, and features stylish and urban décor.

• La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli, Turkey: Wyndham’s first La Quinta hotel in Europe opened in December 2019 and offers guests 404 rooms and a wide range of facilities including three restaurants, a fitness centre with sauna, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi, steam room and indoor heated pool. The hotel also includes over 1,500 square metres of meeting space, eight meeting rooms and one ballroom, catering to both leisure and business travel. It has easy access to Istanbul International Airport and the city’s Expo Centre.

• Wyndham Grand Tbilisi, Georgia: the first Wyndham Grand® hotel in the country, this 158-room hotel opened in May 2019 and is centrally located on Freedom Square. It is designed by renowned architect, Yuri Puchinsky and highlights include three restaurants, 17 suites, including two presidential suites, a magnificent lobby featuring a bespoke 22-metre chandelier and a ballroom.

• Wyndham Garden Muscat Al Khuwair, Oman: Located on Sultan Qaboos Street, just 20 minutes from Muscat International Airport, this new hotel boasts 143 modern rooms, state-of-the art leisure facilities with two swimming pools, steam rooms and saunas, as well as three food and beverage outlets. The hotel opened in December 2019.

• Wyndham Grand Algarve, Portugal: Marking the entry of the Wyndham Grand brand in the market, the hotel opened in December 2019 and is nestled in a world-famous golf and holiday destination, close to six renowned golf courses. It features 132 elegant guest rooms and suites with luxury amenities, multiple dining options, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre, indoor and outdoor pool, and kids clubs.

• Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay, Greece: Located in the famed Elounda region of Crete, this new hotel opened in April 2019 and is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ first upper-upscale hotel on a Greek island. The coastal views of the Cretan Sea and the hillsides of Lassithi provide the backdrop for the 311 guestrooms and bungalows. Facilities include a spa and fitness centre, a private beach, as well as 12 event spaces with state-of-the-art facilities.

• Dolce by Wyndham Akti Imperial Hotel & Convention Centre, Greece: Located along the coastline of Rhodes, the hotel opened in July 2019 and offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, over 700 spacious guest rooms. The hotel includes various leisure facilities, including eight restaurants, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and a spa, as well as plenty of event space with 32 meeting rooms to accommodate up to 8,000 guests.

• Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe, Spain: Situated 25 minutes from Madrid’s city centre and the city’s international airport, the first Ramada® by Wyndham hotel in Spain opened in October 2019 and features 96 stylish guest rooms, a lobby bar and restaurant serving Mediterranean delicacies. Business groups can take advantage of the hotel’s three versatile meeting rooms accommodating up to 110 conference guests, and an indoor and outdoor car park.

• Super 8 by Wyndham Hamburg City, Germany: Less than a five-minute ride from the city centre, the hotel boasts 274 bright rooms with comfortable box-spring beds, walk-in showers, smart TVs and safes. Each room comes with a SmartKey, which enables guests to easily check in and check out with their phones. The hotel opened in September 2019 as part of Wyndham’s plan to expand the Super 8 brand in Germany to reach 10 hotels and over 1,800 rooms by 2022.

• Ramada by Wyndham Bengaluru Yelahanka, India: The first Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Bengaluru, this 80-room hotel opened in May 2019. It is spread across five acres of landscaped gardens and offers multiple conference and leisure facilities, including a pool, spa and a fitness centre.

• Ramada by Wyndham Kapurthala, India: Located on the Jalandhar – Kapurthala highway near Pushpa Gujral Science City, the hotel is the first Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Kapurthala. This 69-key, amenity-rich hotel features comfortable guest rooms, a pool, health club, and expansive event space along with a restaurant, bar, and lounge. The hotel opened in March 2019.



Some of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ‘ expected openings for 2020 include more Super 8 by Wyndham hotels in Mainz and Augsburg (Germany), as well as the brand’s debut to UAE with Super 8 by Wyndham Deira Waterfront in Dubai. Other anticipated openings include Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat Al Ghubra (Oman), and various Ramada by Wyndham hotels across India, Tbilisi (Georgia) as well as Budapest (Hungary).



