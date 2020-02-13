IHCL signs new Vivanta hotel in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, slated to open in 2023. This hotel is a management contract with Dhauladhar Resorts Private Ltd. and is a Greenfield project





Vivanta Dharamshala will open as a a 100-room hotel, located within lush green forests, offering panoramic views of the Dhauladhar Mountains in the Himalayas. It is a short distance away from McLeodganj, world renowned for being the hub of Tibetan Buddhism and home to the Dalai Lama. This contemporary hotel will also feature a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, recreational facilities such as an indoor pool and spa, meeting rooms and a banquet hall for social and business gatherings.



Dharamshala, in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, is a scenic hill station at an elevation of approximately 5000 feet. It has always been a popular destination for both national and international tourists offering nature, adventure and spiritual tourism experiences. It has recently been declared as the second capital of the state.



Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “IHCL has been expanding its portfolio across the Himalayas. With the addition of this hotel, the company will offer its guests a choice of 13 hill station hotels and resorts in the Himalayas in India, Bhutan and Nepal. Vivanta Dharamshala will cater to both the leisure as well as the spiritual traveller. We are delighted to partner with Dhauladhar Resorts Private Limited.”



Mr. Dhall and Mr. Mahindru, Owners, Dhauladhar Resorts Private Ltd. said, “We are pleased to partner with IHCL. The hotel will be a welcome addition to Dharamshala, where guests can experience the Vivanta brand’s dynamic hospitality.”



