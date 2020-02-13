Vienna House opens innovative new bleisure hotel in Germany 

The new Vienna House MQ Kronberg in Taunus has opened its doors in Germany, welcoming guests with a stylish and elegant atmosphere. The 96-room hotel forms part of the Musikquartier Kronberg development project and captivates its audience with a clear, relaxed design, exciting insights and outlooks, and Austrian cuisine.





Centrally located in the idyllic town of Kronberg, just outside the financial hub of Frankfurt am Main, the cosy and stylish Vienna House MQ Kronberg im Taunus is a retreat for business travellers, trade show guests and music lovers as well as tourists visiting the city and the region.



“For me, Vienna House MQ Kronberg is a real hotel original. With playful ease, the classy and timeless design, clear structures and inviting atmosphere meet the specific needs of the location,” says Rupert Simoner, CEO of Vienna House. “Thanks to the good working relationship with Daniel Rinck and his team at Contraco, this vision has become reality after just two years of construction.”



Entering the lobby is an experience in itself. In front of the large staircase hangs an imposing bell, nearly two metres in diameter, which not only serves a decorative purpose but acts as a carillon of sound and light when the cord is pulled. Guests will also notice the audiographic visualisation of a few bars from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Grand Fugue hovering above the free-standing reception tables. The common area continues in the living room on the first floor. Here guests can relax in individual seating groups or enjoy an after-work drink. During the day, the living room can also be used for coffee breaks or small receptions with the adjacent meeting rooms.



High-quality materials such as warm wood, leather, brass and velvet set the tone in the stylish guest rooms. The surroundings are reflected in the large windows, with window seats that induce reverie. Smart TVs, cosy beds, elegant furnishings, air conditioning and modern bathrooms with walk-in showers complete the wonderfully relaxed atmosphere. The room categories cover the complete range starting from Classic to Superior and Executive. The opening offer can be booked at www.viennahouse.com.



Breakfast is served in the open kitchen with a large selection of varied and regional products. Real Viennese hospitality can be experienced at lunchtime and in the evening in the cosy restaurant and on the terrace. For the restaurant experience, Vienna House has for the first time entered into a partnership with the famous Viennese wine tavern Mayer am Pfarrplatz. The teamwork resulted in a special menu and wine selection for the hotel restaurant Mayer Wiener Heuriger. The focus is on typical cold and warm Heuriger specialties such as homemade spreads with freshly baked bread, original Wiener Schnitzel and juicy roasts. Seasonal and classic Hessian cuisine, including Handkäse mit Musik, can also be found on the menu. Austrian fair-trade coffee specialties, pastries and snacks are also served in the afternoon.



The fitness area gives hotel guests an exclusive workout experience with cross-trainers and cardio machines made of wood, which are real eye-catchers. The mobile concierge provides various jogging routes to choose from and the reception team will gladly help in booking a tee time at the nearby Kronberg Golf Club.



At Vienna House MQ Kronberg, music and hospitality go hand in hand. The neighbouring concert hall, named after the great cellist Pablo Casals, will host concerts showcasing young talent from Kronberg Academy as well as world-class musicians and orchestras.



The hotel has sufficient underground parking, two electric vehicle charging stations and bicycles for hire. The nearby train station offers direct service to Messe Frankfurt in 19 minutes and Frankfurt Central Station in just 5 minutes more.



