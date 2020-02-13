New sustainable luxury wellness retreat FORESTIS opens to the public 20 May 2020

FORESTIS, a conceptual new 5-star Tyrolean mountain retreat, officially opens its doors 20 May 2020, introducing “peace as a new luxury” to its guests.

Located in South Tyrol, on the Southern slope of the Plose mountain at 1800 metres above sea level, FORESTIS is surrounded by a dense mountain forest where all 62 suites have panoramic views of the massif of the UNESCO world heritage Dolomites.





The new luxury hideaway inspires year-round relaxation and regeneration, with a focus on time, nature and simplicity.



FORESTIS, the vision of Stefan Hinteregger and his partner Teresa Unterthiner, invites guests to reconnect with their body and soul and embrace nature, surrounded by the four elements of pure spring water, pristine mountain air, countless hours of sunshine and a mild climate.



South Tyrolean architect Armin Sader and the FORESTIS interior team have re-interpreted the original traditional architecture to create a CO2 neutral construction, within a natural atmosphere, through the use of native materials. This is to emphasise the solitary location and contemplative connection of FORESTIS with nature. Energy is 100% renewably sourced.



FORESTIS and its 62 luxury suites, fully embrace nature due to the property’s southern exposure and clear view of the Dolomites. The retreat will also introduce guests to an extensive range of year-round packages and curated experiences, from Wyda Celtic yoga to a ski in/ski out experience. While the FORESTIS Spa treatments follow the principle of four native trees: mountain pine, spruce, larch and swiss pine and head chef, Roland Lamprecht, will introduce ‘Forest Cuisine’, introducing variety, naturalness and authenticity.



Teresa Unterthiner and Stefan Hinteregger, owners at FORESTIS comment: “We have conceived FORESTIS as a refuge for relaxation and a place for strength, for people all over the world, in the place we have been fortunate enough to call home. We want to share the beauty of the mountains, climate, water, air, sun to enrich our guest’s wellbeing and this space of power that can be felt, experienced and seen. We look forward to working with the UK and Irish trade and organising a first-look FAM trip in the summer.”



