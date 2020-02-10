Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches luxury Royal Penthouse

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has unveiled its palatial Royal Penthouse, a luxurious addition to its signature suites.

The Royal Penthouse is secluded on the top floor of the luxurious beachfront resort equipped with a private lift to whisk guests to their 850-square-metre haven with sweeping views over the Arabian Gulf.





This glamorous and lavishly appointed one-bedroom suite is complemented by a large, bright and generous living space with its very own chic bar area, dining room for entertaining up to 16 guests and full chef’s kitchen. There is also a world-class sound system available throughout.



Guests will wake up to the endless blue vista of sea and sky from the spacious bedroom. The king-sized bed is topped with 1300TC sateen linen by Ploh. An en-suite marble bathroom has a bathtub with sweeping sea views, an essence shower, and bath amenities by natural skincare line Subtle Energies. And for the ultimate in ease and exclusivity, a private gym comes with state-of-the-art training equipment. At the top of a marble staircase there’s a private landscaped rooftop terrace with panoramic sea views, sunbeds for lounging and an al fresco dining area.



On booking, and before guests arrive, the two spacious walk-in wardrobes will be styled by Burberry with pieces from the brand’s latest ready-to-wear collection including several exclusive items that are available for purchase. A personal stylist will be on hand and can help guests choose the perfect look for any occasion.



The Royal Penthouse experience also comes with round-the-clock butler service, an exclusive Petiscos menu created by Michelin-starred Chef José Avillez, complimentary minibar including snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, spa treatments, unlimited access to a private beach cabana as well as a thoughtful collection of amenities and services on an inclusive basis.



