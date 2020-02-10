JW Marriott unveils the mindful travel Edit: A collection of spa products to receive travel’s most common stressors  

JW Marriott, in partnership with Aromatherapy Associates, today announced the launch of The Mindful Travel Edit, a collection of four spa products aimed at relieving travel’s most common stressors. Just in time for a new year of travel, the kit includes a collection of bath and body essentials to allow travellers to stay relaxed during all aspects of their journey.





“Travelling is an experience that broadens horizons, and while the goal of any good holiday is to leave both energised and relaxed, all too often the journey itself can be stressful,” said Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, EMEA for Marriott International. “The Mindful Travel Edit from JW Marriott and Aromatherapy Associates was created to relieve the four most common stressors of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy a more mindful approach to any trip.”



The Mindful Travel Edit focuses on:

· Sleep via Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil: Ease into the sublimely relaxing aromas of earthy Vetivert, soothing Camomile and comforting Sandalwood. Created by the founder of Aromatherapy Associates to address her own insomnia, this naturally relieving and intensely calming blend of oils shrugs off daily fatigue, slows a racing mind and readies you for undisturbed, restorative sleep. With jetlag being the number one complaint of travellers, this product is sure to be a fan favourite.

· Energy via Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil: Harness the invigorating lift of Juniper Berry and Neroli, coupled with Grapefruit essential oils. Bathe or shower in its reviving aromas to dismiss lethargy from late nights and jump into the day.

· Muscle Soreness via De-Stress Muscle Gel: This Body Gel treats aching muscles through the power of Rosemary, Black Pepper, Lavender and Ginger essential oils. De-Stress Body Gel instantly cools aches and pains, then warms muscles over time leaving them feeling soothed. This is ideal restoration after a red-eye flight, or a day spent exploring a new destination.

· Breath via Support Breathe Roller Ball: A natural blend of Pine, Tea Tree and Eucalyptus essential oils ease breathing and refresh the senses. Soothe and prevent colds and congestion, and revitalise fuzzy-headed days.



In addition to purchasing the Mindful Travel Edit online, travellers can receive the kit when they book the Mindful Travel package at one of the five participating hotels: JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, JW Marriott Venice, the newly opened JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus, JW Marriott Ankara and the recently renovated JW Marriott Bucharest. Package details include accommodation in a suite, daily breakfast, a spa treatment and more.



