Nobu Hotel London Portman Square now accepting reservations ahead of summer 2020 opening

The 249-room hotel sits on a prominent corner of Marylebone’s Portman Square and will feature a signature Nobu restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace, plus a 600-person ballroom, gym, wellness facilities and meeting spaces

Nobu Hospitality – the globally established lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper – proudly introduces Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, set to open its doors this summer 2020 and currently taking reservations from July, 2020.





Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will see the iconic Nobu Berkeley Street restaurant move to its new home in Marylebone. Continuing a 15 year legacy of exceptional culinary experiences, the Nobu Restaurant at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will bring the flagship’s signature handcrafted approach to cuisine and service into a brand new space.



The hotel is owned and developed by L+R Hotels; a group renowned for its portfolio of some of the world’s most respected and prestigious hotels and resorts, including Cliveden House, Fairmont Monte Carlo and Chewton Glen. Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks the third collaboration between L+R Hotels and Nobu Hospitality, following the successful launches of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Restaurant Monte Carlo.



Desmond Taljaard, Managing Director, L+R commented: “We are very excited to launch this truly unique property in 2020. The opening of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks another successful collaboration with Nobu Hospitality and will be a hallmark opening for both brands - in one of the capital’s most sought-after cultural districts. We very much look forward to welcoming our first guests this summer and showcasing our shared passion for exceptional food and hospitality experiences.”



Exemplary design will be showcased throughout the interiors of the hotel’s common spaces; including the lobby, lobby lounge, Nobu Bar and Restaurant, outdoor terrace, ballroom and two boardrooms - each conceptualised by internationally acclaimed David Collins Studio. Rooms and suites by MAKE Architects echo a distinct character and allure seen in the rest of the hotel, primarily influenced by Japanese minimalist aesthetic and complemented by moments of bold artistic expression.



Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is located in one of London’s most popular and vibrant neighbourhoods, Marylebone. As well as its famous shopping streets, the area is well served with cultural and leisure amenities and is close to some of London’s best-loved parks. Music lovers everywhere will recognize Wigmore Hall, one of the world’s most important recital venues, which is located close to the hotel on Wigmore Street. Art aficionados will be equally appreciative of the outstanding Wallace Collection of paintings, furniture and porcelain, situated in a beautiful townhouse in Manchester Square.



Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is currently taking reservations from July, 2020, with lead-in rates from £345 including VAT, room only.



