A full weekend of romance at DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon this Valentine’s Day 

DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon is making the most of the Valentine’s weekend this year with special offers to melt anyone’s heart.

“Whether you’re looking for a delectable three course meal or want to stretch the day into the weekend, we have you covered.





With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, it’s the perfect excuse to book a romantic break with that special someone.” said Santiago Monteiro, hotel manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon.



On Friday 14 February 2020, treat your significant other to a three-course, three choice dinner at just £25.00 per person in the hotel’s delightful 14Twelve Brasserie. Not only that, but diners will also receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.



For those looking for something more, why not book a romantic break from 14-15 February 2020 at the beautiful and contemporary hotel, from just £119 per couple. You and your loved one will enjoy a special three-course choice dinner menu (served in the 14Twelve Brasserie), a bottle of Prosecco, a standard deluxe room for the night and breakfast in the morning.



“We pride ourselves on our amazing food and experience for all our guests. Our restaurant, 14Twelve, is the perfect romantic venue for couple to celebrate the most romantic day of the year. After you’ve eaten, you’re welcome to sit back and relax in our comfortable bar area where you can enjoy a cocktail or choose from our wide variety of gins.” said Santiago.



2020 is proving a popular year for romance, with record numbers booking the hotel for their wedding throughout the year.



