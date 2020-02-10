Arora Group strengthens top team ahead of Heathrow terminal challenge

Surinder Arora to focus on Heathrow West project and growth opportunities

Hotels to property and construction organisation The Arora Group today announces a strengthening of its top team as it paves the way for the future and prepares to bid to build a new Heathrow terminal for around 40 million passengers a year.





The changes see Surinder Arora, the group’s Founder and current CEO, stepping into the new role of Founder and Executive Chairman, and Steve Pateman appointed as Chief Executive Officer.



The changes will allow Surinder Arora to concentrate on leveraging his industry experience to seek new growth and development opportunities for The Arora Group and to concentrate on Heathrow West, Arora’s proposal for a new terminal at Heathrow Airport to support its new runway.



Steve Pateman joins from the privately-owned Hodge Bank where he is currently the Chief Executive Officer and has previously held executive leadership roles with Shawbrook Bank, Santander and Royal Bank of Scotland. Steve is currently an Advisor to the Arora Group Board.



Surinder Arora commented: “I have known Steve both professionally and personally for many years and I am delighted to welcome him to the Arora Group.



“Steve brings a unique knowledge of both our organisation and the world of banking and I am confident that these skills will supercharge our growth over the coming years. He is the perfect captain to lead The Arora Group to the next stage of its ambitious growth plans.”



“Additionally, having Steve at the helm allows me to concentrate on other opportunities including the Heathrow West airport expansion project, which has the potential to be the UK’s most exciting new infrastructure and development project.”



Steve Pateman commented: “It is a tremendous privilege to have been asked to lead the Arora Group business and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead to build on the incredible foundations that have been built over the last 20 years. I have known Surinder for many years and look forward to working with him and his team.”



Steve is an inspirational leader and an excellent organiser with extensive experience across the UK Banking sector and a strong track record of positive engagement with both internal and external stakeholders, with many of his clients from the hospitality industry.



2020 is a critical year for the provision of a new terminal at Heathrow, with The Arora Group’s Heathrow West providing competition for a rival proposal by Heathrow Airport Limited to build a new terminal to the west of Terminal 5.



Expansion at Heathrow will be authorised by a Development Consent Order, a planning consent which is required for nationally significant infrastructure projects and through which Heathrow West will apply for its own plans to provide a new terminal.



This terminal will provide increased passenger capacity of around 40 million passengers a year and will support the additional 260,000 air transport movements expected to be provided by Heathrow’s proposed Northwest Runway.



Arora Group’s Heathrow West will provide green infrastructure and green belt enhancement, a more compact layout, integration of new and existing terminals – making it a more sustainable solution overall.



The Arora Group is a UK group of companies involved in hotel operations, hotel management, property construction, and property portfolio asset management. Arora Group comprises 3 divisions; Property, Hotels and Developments.



