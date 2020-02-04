Bluey Snoozy strikes the right chord with hotel guests

The Bonham Hotel, ideally located in the west end of Edinburgh, is welcoming the return of guest favourite, the Bluezy Snoozy.

The much-loved boutique hotel introduced the Bluezy Snoozy package last summer and thanks to the great reception by customers – locals and those from afar – it returns this month.





The exciting package is perfect for those who love to wine and dine against the relaxing backdrop of live acoustic music.



The first Bluezy Snoozy of 2020 takes place on Thursday 6 February and thereafter takes place on the first Thursday of every month.



Guests can take advantage of the classic Boozy Snoozy package whilst enjoying the talents of Paul Tulloch and Andy Challen.



The package is priced at £25 per person for three-courses from the classic market menu and includes a half bottle of wine.



Douglas Campbell, general manager at The Bonham Hotel, said: “Following the success of our Boozy Snoozy package, we just knew the Bluezy Snoozy would hit the right note with our guests.



“It’s thanks to positive feedback from our lovely guests, and the demand for the package, that we have relaunched – the last thing we would want to do is disappoint our guests.



“If you didn’t get the opportunity to experience it for yourself last year then I would recommend booking now, we would be delighted to welcome you.”



The hotel has been completely refurbished with work finishing last year, and enjoys the addition of some spectacular art pieces from the hotel owner, Richard H. Driehaus’ private collection.



Located at 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, the hotel is the perfect location for locals and tourists as it’s only a short walk to Princes Street and George Street.



