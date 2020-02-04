Cameron House on Loch Lomond unveils exceptional new MICE offering as bookings open for 2021

Luxury Scottish five-star resort, Cameron House, has unveiled the first glimpse of its exceptional meeting, incentive, conference and event offering in a stunning digital walk through, following the news of planning approval for an impressive extension.





Cameron House Hotel will re-open in late 2020 offering unrivalled five-star luxury and one of the most unique meeting, incentive, conference and event venues in the UK. The hotel is now taking bookings for functions from January 2021, with the extension expected to be completed in summer 2021.



The new extension will include an extra 68 luxurious new bedrooms with the majority featuring large balconies with loch-facing views. This brings the resort’s total offering to 208 bedrooms, including 28 spectacular suites.



The impressive digital walk through of the extension includes CGI footage of the new 7,345 square foot ballroom and pre-function space, showcasing the resort’s elegant and flexible function and event offering complete with spectacular views of Loch Lomond. Suitable for large gatherings, the new ballroom is perfect for weddings and dinners with up to 350 guests, and in a theatre or reception style arrangement can accommodate over 400 people.



The reinstated hotel will have eight flexible function and event spaces with state-of-the-art facilities that can accommodate anything from small, intimate gatherings to large weddings and conferences.



From waterside barbeques to picnic lunches on one of the loch’s uninhabited islands, there is a choice of catered experiences with seasonal menus that feature the finest locally sourced Scottish produce.



Guests will be able to experience Scottish culture in all its splendour, including luxury speed boat trips and champagne cruises on Loch Lomond, seaplane flights with spectacular views of the landscape, 4x4 off road adventures in the Highlands, clay pigeon shooting, Highland Games pursuits, horse riding and falconry.



To wind down after a day of activities, guests can relax in the resorts award-winning destination spa. The Cameron Spa has eleven invigorating thermal and hydro experiences including an infinity pool with views of iconic Ben Lomond, as well as 17 private treatment rooms. There is also the resort’s spectacular 18-hole Championship Carrick Golf Course enjoying sweeping views across the Loch to the highlands beyond, as well as the nine-hole Wee Demon course.



In addition to its tranquil setting, Cameron House is only 25 minutes from Glasgow International Airport (GLA) and 1 hour 10 minutes from Edinburgh International Airport (EDI).



With five-star service, a dedicated event co-ordinator, and a variety of delegate packages to meet all your needs, Cameron House Resort offers a truly unique meeting, incentive, conference, and event venue.



