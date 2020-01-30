Tenerife hotel relaunches following £8.4M (€10M) refurbishment

The Barceló Santiago, known for its spectacular ocean views on the west coast of Tenerife, has reopened after a two-year renovation project

The Barceló Santiago hotel in Tenerife has reopened its doors following an extensive refurbishment project which lasted two years. The 407-room hotel is in Los Gigantes, a quiet resort on the Canary Island’s west coast, which known for its dramatic landscapes and 600m-high cliffs.





Coinciding with the hotel’s 25th anniversary, the renovation has seen the remodelling of all guest rooms, its two restaurants, three bars and the reception. Its technical installations have also been updated to implement more energy efficient systems.



Barceló Santiago offers an unrivalled location featuring uninterrupted views over the Atlantic Ocean, which make it the perfect viewing point for stunning sunsets and the area’s unique rock formations.



Making the most of the Canary Islands’ year-round warm climate, the hotel is home to three outdoor swimming pools – which include child-friendly areas. For sports enthusiasts, the hotel also offers a tennis court and fitness studio.



The spa – known as U-Spa – houses five individual treatment rooms, an indoor pool with swan neck jets, Turkish bath, ice fountain, sauna and heated loungers for the ultimate in relaxation.



Alongside the refurbishment, the hotel has also refreshed its programme of unforgettable experiences, which comprises sea mammal watching, 4x4 adventures across mountainous terrain, hiking through forests or on the slopes of Mount Teide.



Stays at Barceló Santiago are from €137 per night (double, half board) and €180 per night (double, all inclusive).



