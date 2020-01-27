Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort launches elevated wellness offerings

The Wellbeing 360 Experience includes curated wellness activities and rituals and 24 new The Level Wellness Suites by Stay Well™ at the adults-only, all-inclusive Dominican Republic property

Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, Meliá Hotels International’s Adults-Only, all-inclusive Dominican Republic property, has launched the new Wellbeing 360 Experience, a collection of resort wellness activities and rituals designed to guide and connect guests with their physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, social and environmental-oriented personal development. Launched on January 15 at the 465-room resort, the program is a first-of-its kind for the Caribbean destination.





This extensive new wellness experience offers guests daily programming guided by experts, as well as new social spaces, that includes activities like yoga, meditation, culinary classes, bike tours, botanical garden workshops, and fire ritual ceremonies. Those looking for a more introspective space can visit the resort’s Silent Spaces that offer solo painting, sound healing spots, reading pods and spiritual labyrinth rituals. The fitness facility has also been upgraded with new equipment and group classes.



Launching simultaneously are 24 The Level Wellness Suites by Stay WellTM that are among the resort’s 178 Level Suites – Meliá Hotel & Resorts brand-wide VIP suite accommodations. Offering the ultimate wellbeing travel experience, The Level Wellness Suites by Stay Well™ will include one spa treatment per day per person, a personal wellness concierge, and personal bicycle to explore the resort. Stay WellTM features in the suites include welcome and guided meditation from American author and wellness advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra, mood enhancing aromatherapy, dawn simulation to wake you gradually and gently, and a shower infuser that reduces chlorine to leave hair and skin feeling softer and smoother



As part of Wellbeing 360, guests will also experience the opening of the resort’s Yhi Spa. The 2,200 square foot space features seven suites with private outdoor showers, three couples suites with private Jacuzzi’s and a curated Atabeyra Water Emotion area. This curated space is designed to promote relaxation, health and peace through the awakening of the body by water rituals including dynamic pool with pressure jets for legs and waste, saunas, steam rooms, and more.



“As Yhi Spa was undergoing a renovation, we saw the opportunity to leverage our resort’s overall, comprehensive health and wellness experience, and we are especially excited to introduce this new personalized concept to travelers who see the Dominican Republic as a warm, relaxing retreat from the cold weather," stated Philippe Cassis, Vice President of The Americas for Meliá Hotels International. “We are still an adults-only all-inclusive resort at our core, but now we can offer even more for the discerning health-conscious guest.”



In addition to new wellness-driven programming and accommodations, Meliá Punta Cana Beach has upgraded its food and beverage menus at five of its 16 restaurants, with an emphasis on healthy options. Guests of The Level and The Level Wellness Suites by Stay Well™ will have exclusive access to Quimera, signature restaurant featuring international cuisine, organic ingredients with ample amount of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. This restaurant also features a smoothie and juice bar where guests can create their own healthy concoction of superfoods, such as moringa, chia seeds, turmeric and much more. Four additional restaurants will also feature special healthy menus, offering health conscious guests an endless array of options.



The resort’s staff have also immersed themselves into the Wellbeing 360 experience through a special program created specifically for staff that includes a health-focused menu in the employee restaurant; nutritional consultations; auto massage workshops that teach employees how to find pressure points via reflexology; a wellness library for employee education; Zumba; meditation and much more.



