Pennyhill Park scoops BVA BDRC’s Gold Standard Accreditation

Pennyhill Park, part of Exclusive Collection, has scored the highest accreditation on BVA BDRC’s respected VenueVerdict in its inaugural year of assessment.

Recognised as the industry’s qualitative kitemark, VenueVerdict provides insight and a benchmark of quality and customer satisfaction enabling venues to develop their service and product offerings.





In its first year of measurement Pennyhill Park achieved Gold Standard Accreditation for Q4 2019 for its range of event services from discreet boardroom meetings, overnight conferences to team builds and company celebrations.



Pennyhill Park is part of the family owned Exclusive Collection. As the group tries to differentiate itself in the marketplace, the collection is introducing BVA BDRC’s accreditation across its other event focussed properties including South Lodge, Lainston House, The Manor House, Royal Berkshire, Fanhams Hall and The Castle Inn.



Commenting on this new commendation, Exclusive Collection Managing Director Danny Pecorelli, said: “After becoming involved with BVA BDRC last year, we’re delighted to see that our teams’ hard work and commitment to providing outstanding service and facilities for conference and events clients has paid off. Due to the awards being based entirely on feedback from our meeting and events guests, I know the team will feel especially proud of our Gold Standard Accreditation.”



