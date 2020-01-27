House of Daniel Thwaites eliminates over 400,000 plastic bottles from hotel rooms

The House of Daniel Thwaites has cut over 400,000 plastic bottles from its hotel rooms by the introduction of water and fresh milk filters in each corridor as part of its plastic waste reduction initiative.

The plastic water and milk bottles that were provided for guests in their rooms, have now been replaced with reusable carafes allowing guests to use the water and milk dispensers to obtain the amount required at any point during their stay.





Six hotels have introduced this new scheme which has seen the 260,000 water bottles and 150,000 milk bottles eliminated.



Chris Hill, Hotels Operations Director at the House of Daniel Thwaites, said: “We strive to ensure that our guests have the refreshments they require in their rooms, but we are also aware of the environmental impact single use plastics have. Earlier this year we introduced the water carafes which the guests have welcomed. We know the importance of offering fresh rather than UHT milk to ensure quality for our guests and are now delighted to have found a way to continue offering fresh milk without using plastic bottles. The feedback we have received from our guests has been incredibly positive.”



The replacement of the single use plastics within the hotels is just one strand of the group’s environmental policy with other projects including solar panels being trialled.



The House of Daniel Thwaites is a unique collective of hotels, spas and inns throughout England offering a warm and friendly atmosphere. Each hotel is unique, with its own individual identity drawing on the surrounding area.



