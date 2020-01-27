The Reubens’ acquisition also includes the internationally renowned nightclub La Taverna Anema e Core, the islands more famous nightspot, frequented by celebrities including Beyoncé, George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez.
Jamie Reuben, a principal at Reuben Brothers, comments: “By acquiring Hotel La Palma we are delighted to add such an iconic property to our growing hotel portfolio so soon after our acquisitions in Rome, Mykonos and Ibiza. We aim to restore and enhance this wonderful hotel to be perfectly positioned to provide guests an exceptional Capri experience”.
This acquisition is the latest addition to the Reuben’s existing pipeline of hotel investments and developments in the UK and Europe, including in London, Rome, Venice and Verbier.
Reuben Brothers acquire Hotel La Palma in Capri
