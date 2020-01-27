Reuben Brothers acquire Hotel La Palma in Capri

Reuben Brothers have completed the acquisition of the iconic La Palma Hotel in Capri, the first and oldest hotel on the island, opened in 1822. Loved by artists, musicians and writers throughout the years, the hotel, currently with 72 rooms, will undergo an extensive refurbishment to enhance both the charm and level of luxury offered by this historic establishment.





The Reubens’ acquisition also includes the internationally renowned nightclub La Taverna Anema e Core, the islands more famous nightspot, frequented by celebrities including Beyoncé, George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez.



Jamie Reuben, a principal at Reuben Brothers, comments: “By acquiring Hotel La Palma we are delighted to add such an iconic property to our growing hotel portfolio so soon after our acquisitions in Rome, Mykonos and Ibiza. We aim to restore and enhance this wonderful hotel to be perfectly positioned to provide guests an exceptional Capri experience”.



This acquisition is the latest addition to the Reuben’s existing pipeline of hotel investments and developments in the UK and Europe, including in London, Rome, Venice and Verbier.



