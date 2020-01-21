Windermere hotel Storrs Hall launches new luxury cabins following £1m investment

Storrs Hall, the luxury four-star hotel on the shores of Lake Windermere, is now taking bookings for its new wood view and lake view cabins following a £1m investment programme.

Sitting in an area of woodland adjacent to the main hotel, the Georgian manor house previously closed its nine woodland self-catering lodges in January 2019 and has spent the last year transforming the space into six luxurious guest rooms, which offer a unique combination of uncompromised luxury and elevated views over Lake Windermere and the grounds at Storrs Hall.





Opting for the term ‘cabins’ to reflect the relaxed nature of the spaces, which are detached from the hotel property. They’re designed to allow the stunning natural surroundings to take centre stage, featuring large windows to provide a light and airy atmosphere to supplement the spectacular views, while sliding doors enable guests to embrace the tranquility of the encompassing woodland.



Beautiful hardwood floors, super king size beds and soft furnishings in neutral fabrics effortlessly create a relaxing atmosphere, whilst lakeland slate terraces with cedar wood Japanese Bathing Tubs provide the perfect place to unwind and soak up the location’s serene ambience whilst watching the sunset over Lake Windermere.



With an investment of more than £1m, no expense has been spared in delivering a flawless luxury experience for guests seeking an idyllically romantic Lake District escape.



Two cabins have also been specifically designed with mobility access in mind, with widened doorways and showers adapted to accommodate wheelchair users, with floorspace ranging from 56.95 to 65.70 square metres.



Guests who love the water will also be able to make the most of having Lake Windermere, the largest natural lake in England, right on their doorstep by booking a private cruise from the hotel’s jetty. Or, if they have their own craft, they will be welcome to moor at Storrs Hall throughout their stay.



Andrew Nicholson, General Manager at Storrs Hall, said: “The guest experience is of paramount importance to us at Storrs Hall, and we are continuously looking for new ways to deliver a memorable experience for our guests. The transformation of our woodland cabins has been incredibly exciting to watch and we look forward to welcoming guests in the near future”.



To celebrate the completion of the lodges, Storrs Hall is currently offering overnight stays from £350 per night. Price based on 2 people sharing a room with breakfast included, subject to availability.



