Sun Resorts announces enhancements to two iconic Mauritius hotels: Sugar Beach Mauritius and Long Beach Mauritius

Sun Resorts, one of the leading hotel and leisure groups in the Indian Ocean, is pleased to announce enhancements to two of its hotels in Mauritius, as the group continues ongoing plans for development and growth across the portfolio.





On Mauritius’s west coast, Sugar Beach Mauritius unfurls along the sun-drenched, sheltered bay of Flic-en-Flac. The extensive modernisation programme includes renovations across all room categories and F&B offerings and is expected to be complete early 2020.



As part of the enhancements, Citronella’s, one of the hotel’s restaurants, has recently re-opened with a fresh new look, redesigned by the world-renowned Interior Designer Paul Bishop. The extensions of a wooden deck and shoreline area have transformed the venue into a day and night time beach destination on the magnificent sunset coast of Mauritius. On the new deck area there’s a bar, pizza station, lounge area and fire pit on the sand. A culinary must-visit for guests and locals, Citronella’s also features a new menu, inspired by traditional Italian, Sicilian and Catalan cuisine with dishes ranging from wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta to delicious Mediterranean salads, succulent fresh seafood, alongside regional specialties and mouth- watering desserts.



“Inspired by the menu and cuisine, we have elevated the Mediterranean vibes through a fresh, light and airy aesthetic that is also respective of its surroundings and colonial structure. Experiencing a complete redesign, Citronella’s has been reinvented as a fresh, inviting and dynamic offering,” explains Paul Bishop, the Interior Designer.



On the other side of the island, the flagship Long Beach Mauritius, fringing the famed beach at Belle Mare, has also seen an update to its offering this year. The additions and improvements build on Long Beach Mauritius’ redesign and repositioning in late 2017, with the new look resort unveiling a wide lifestyle offering. Renovations, which are now complete, include the re-design of the lobby. The new lobby features striking architecture and comfortable lounge seating, allowing guests to experience Mauritius’ traditional décor in an otherwise contemporary resort. The lobby offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, welcoming guests upon their arrival to the resort. The space immediately engages the guest in the resort’s renewed focus on elevated and unique F&B experiences. This important first impression of striking architecture, comfortable lounge seating, and a seamless check in and bar counter, is sure to leave a lasting impression on returning and new guests.



A new Rum Academy has been added, where guests can enjoy fresh cocktails inspired by bold flavours and the best local rums, whilst a DJ plays relaxed beats in the background. Guests can join one of the new mixology sessions and create their own bespoke cocktails, throughout their time at the resort. Long Beach Mauritius also now features an Art Gallery, a continually evolving art display featuring pieces by local artists, from sculptures and paintings, to photography and interactive displays.



Located in the heart of the protected Palmar Bay area, Ambre Resort & Spa is also set to expand it’s offerings this year. The resort will be adding two newly renovated floodlit tennis courts, with complimentary tennis racquets and court rental for guests which will be open from 8am – 8pm daily. David Poole, formerly a coach at the Jimmy Evert Tennis Centre in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with over 45 years of experience is the resort’s resident tennis coach, and will be available for guests to hire on a daily basis. Ambre Resort & Spa’s fitness centre has undergone a full renovation, with close proximity to the spa the new fitness centre will also boast a relaxing lounge for cooling down after your workout.



The resort has also added a new 325sqm Palmar Conference Room, creating a stimulating environment for any type of event. The Palmar Conference Room comes fully equipped and can seat up to 300 pax.



On the enhancements, CEO Francois Eynaud commented; “It is with great excitement that I joined Sun Resorts as CEO during a period of great energy and change. We have a strong and constant desire to reinvent our offering by evolving our facilities and in turn improving the guest experiences in line with the new travelling trends and travellers expectations. I look forward to showcasing the updates to two of our most popular properties, Sugar Beach Mauritius and Long Beach Mauritius, to the market, and myself and the team will be thrilled to welcome both new and returning guests to discover these latest developments.”



