Oatlands Park Hotel multi-million pound refurbishment

A venue steeped in History, the home to previous Kings and Queens of England, Oatlands Park Hotel is one of the finest 4-star hotels in Surrey. Following over ten million pounds of investment to date towards extensive and careful renovations over the last four years - the hotel is nearing completion.





The incredible transformation of the hotel includes; A brand-new glass ceiling guest foyer, a new restaurant and bar, The Mulberry and Bar 1509, alongside the grand total of 144 bedrooms, 120 of these bedrooms have been completely updated and modernised. Not only this, but there’s been dramatic developments in the hotel’s multiple meeting rooms and conferences spaces as well as significant improvements and new crafted landscaping to the grounds.



Originally the site of a Tudor Palace commissioned by Henry VIII in 1538, Oatlands Park Hotel in Weybridge is described as ‘the jewel in Surrey’s crown’. The multistage refurbishment project started back in 2016 with the aim of retaining historic features alongside a fresh contemporary style, to ensure the hotel is kept at the very forefront of the marketplace, meeting the high expectations of both its corporate and leisure clientele who come from all over the world to stay here.



The recently developed hotel lobby and welcome foyers have meant the project has come to near completion. The design of these areas within the hotel has been highly enriched by the elegance of natural marble and oak timber ﬂooring. Reﬂecting the history of the hotel, the lobby has been refurbished with marmorino walls, recreating the Italianate style of the original building of the 19th century. A hand-crafted brass and glass chandelier looks down from a privileged position as a classic symbol of the luxurious past in this historic venue. The idea is that this sets a goal of creating a comfortable space welcoming guests to the hotel lobby, lobby bar and grounds, encouraging customers to walk around and interact.



Behind the project and working with hotel owners has been Interior Designer, Përparim Rama from 4M Group who was the lead consultant in the design of the lobby and lobby bar. Also, Penny Patterson from Make It So Design was the lead designer for the Mulberry Suite and set the design language for the new bedrooms, other feature areas and meeting spaces.



Throughout the whole project, the historic hotel façade will remain intact and retains its character of the grade II listed building and grounds. The Oatlands Park Hotel's magnificent grounds, trees and gardens are included in the "Register of Gardens and Park of Special Historic Interest". The team at the hotel has been working closely with Emma Adams, a local heritage planning expert and SSA Architects to ensure that they keep the existing historical spirit of the hotel, while anchoring the establishment firmly in the 21st century.



General Manager Ness Sekakmia said, "Our objective was to create a fresh new look and feel, by carefully preserving the rich Royal History of the building and Estate, whilst sympathetically adding contemporary facilities of the highest possible standard. We believe that we have succeeded in our mission to create a truly unique facility that will provide exceptional experiences for our guests for many years to come."



The hotels investors have spent over £10 million to date, with additional plans for a luxury, multi-million-pound spa, further conference rooms and 33 bedrooms currently going through planning permission stages.



