Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort opens in Thailand

Avani Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort. The opening marks the brands first entry into Thailand’s resort town of Krabi, which will be followed with the opening of Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort later in the year.





Centrally located, Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort boasts stunning views of limestone formations rising up from the Andaman Sea. Just steps away from local cafes and bars, as well as the ever-popular Ao Nang Night Market, visitors can immerse themselves in the bustling social scene while still being able to enjoy Ao Nang’s natural beauty.



The contemporary 178 guest rooms and villas reflect Krabi’ s natural landscape, and are designed to deliver a peaceful sleep experience. The private villas sitting further uphill on the property boast stunning sunset views, with a pool and relaxation area creating a private sanctuary, perfect for honeymooners.



The picturesque setting makes an idyllic backdrop for rejuvenation and pampering at the AvaniSpa, with every treatment tailored to the guest’s goal, whether it is to combat jetlag or to relax in pure bliss. Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort will feature an elevated swimming pool for spectacular sunsets, along with an AvaniFit designed gym to keep up with any active lifestyle. Families will love the indoor and outdoor playgrounds at AvaniKids, along with engaging family activities.



Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi hotel will showcase five new dining and drinking venues for a diverse offering to satisfy every taste. Orchid Bar, by the pool, will serve hearty snacks and artisanal cocktails. Pano Café will greet guests every morning with a deliciously replenishing breakfast, from fresh omelettes to traditional Thai rice porridge sets. Sundowners at the resort’s centrepiece, The Cliff, an infinity pool bar overlooking the cliff onto the Andaman, its mesmerising view complimented with a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wines and craft beer. The Peak rooftop bar opens when the stars come out and serves guests enchanting beverages to chillout beats. Ao Nang Buffet is a popular local hangout, and features succulent seafood freshly caught as well as Thai’s favourite dishes.



Krabi is renowned as a beach lovers’ paradise and an island-hopping mecca. Its clear waters are dotted with around 200 islands of all shapes and sizes. Visitors come to Krabi from all over the world to scuba dive, snorkel, kitesurf, sail, or just float along Phang Nga Bay into the Andaman Sea. There is no shortage of aquatic activities. For those who prefer to explore the land, there are pristine jungles, mangrove forests, and waterfalls, as well as inspiring temples and quaint villages that welcome visitors all along this coastal province.



“We are excited to welcome Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort into our portfolio,” said Javier Pardo, Vice President of Operations for Avani Hotels & Resorts. “The property is not only centrally located but also a boat ride away from island-hopping adventures and we are confident guests will enjoy the scenic experiences Krabi has to offer.”



Launched in response to a growing global group of discerning world travellers whose priorities are style and value, Avani Hotels & Resorts (www.avanihotels.com) is a contemporary, upbeat brand that delivers the perfect balance of sleep, space, sustenance and service.



Avani Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 30 properties in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, most recently debuting in both Cambodia and Republic of Korea. The brand has a strong pipeline of new properties under development, including in such new destinations as South Korea, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Oman.



