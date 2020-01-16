Meetings, Events & Incentives at Château De Montcaud, South of France

Beautifully restored chateau offers the perfect destination for exclusive & inspiring board meetings

Situated within a beautiful five-hectare park in southern France’s rural Cèze Valley, Château De Montcaud has a history spanning 170 years. The Château reopened in 2018 following a sensitive renovation programme establishing the property as a beautiful and authentic French hideaway that invites guests to enjoy the luxury of simplicity.





From conferences, seminars and team-building excursions to exclusive board meetings and takeovers, the charming 29-room Château De Montcaud is the ideal place to work on the future of your business in an inspiring environment. Access from the UK is excellent - Avignon, Nîmes, Montpelier and Marseilles airports, the Avignon TGV train station and the A7 and A9 motorways guarantee easy arrival and departure.



Event facilities

The events and conference space at Château De Montcaud is located in the delightful Mas building, which formerly housed the estate’s stables. The two conference rooms with adjacent outdoor space offer plenty of natural daylight and are equipped with state-of-the-art conference technology, high-speed wireless internet and air-conditioning. The seminar room can accommodate 70 people theatre-style and the boardroom can host 35 theatre-style. The beautiful hotel features 29 elegant rooms and suites housed in the main Château, its attractive outbuildings and within the grounds.



Fresh air, fresh ideas

A special highlight of the meeting rooms are the adjacent outdoor areas. Companies can enjoy discussions or group work in the shade of centuries-old trees or take a break for a boules tournament. The beautiful estate park offers endless possibilities and is a constant source of inspiration for meetings and events.



Catering for gourmets

During lunch and coffee breaks, participants can look forward to an array of culinary delights. Whether it’s for a coffee break, a lunch between two sessions or a special dinner at the end of a successful day, guests will be thrilled by chef Matthieu Hervé’s creativity. Alternatively, groups can opt to prepare their own meal as part of a cookery lesson.



Work hard, play hard

Residential groups can unwind with sporting activities such as swimming, tennis, cycling or jogging, or by relaxing surrounded by the tranquillity of nature. Château De Montcaud also lies in a very diverse region, which can be easily explored in groups or individually. The hotel is always delighted to advise on cultural, sporting or culinary excursions and team-building activities. Don’t miss bijoux art galleries, bustling local markets, gorgeous scenery and, a little further away, vibrant cities such as Avignon and Uzès. The Palais des Papes and the Pont du Gard are two of many nearby UNESCO Heritage Sites.



Château De Montcaud is the ideal destination for companies looking to host exclusive board meetings, seminars, events or incentives in a peaceful yet easily accessible corner of Southern France. Effortless style, beautiful natural surroundings and refined hospitality ensure a buzz of creativity and fresh ideas.



Nightly rates at Château De Montcaud start from £147 based on two people sharing a room on a B&B basis. MICE rates on request.



