Cedartree Hotels will open its first US property in Hillsboro, Oregon

Cedartree Hotel will offer guests an exquisite Japanese-style hotel experience featuring a variety of unique Japanese amenities, a full-service restaurant, state-of-the-art conference rooms and comfortable guest rooms

Cedartree Hotels announced today it will open its 1st hotel in the U.S in early 2021. The 120 Room property will be located in Hillsboro, conveniently situated 15 minutes from Downtown Portland, and close to Intel, Nike, and many other innovative companies.





Cedartree Hotel will provide guests with exceptional service, striving for the finest in functionality, convenience, and comfort to meet the needs of this rapidly developing area. Our stunning property features a unique design, a 'kindness in the details' approach rooted in Japanese hospitality and culture. As guests experience our hotel, they will step from one new discovery to another. Whether it be in the guest room, the lobby, the fitness room, or the many other amenities, our guests will constantly find new spaces that help heal the body and mind after a hard day at work. Unique hotel features and amenities include;

• Dining [Waterfalls] and Japanese Sake Bar [Kiyomizu]

Waterfalls, our 68 seat, full-service restaurant is the place to be for exciting, innovative cuisine open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. With a full bar and outdoor seating, guests can enjoy delicious food and drink with or without company. After dinner wind down in Kiyomizu, the Japanese Sake Bar, to savor a glass of the best imported sake in a sophisticated Japanese setting.



• Onsen and Big Bath

Only at Cedartree Hotel can guests enjoy a Japanese-style spa experience in the Portland area. Shower and bathe in the heated indoor pool, then move outdoors to the Onsen stone bath to enjoy a steamy soak under the stars in Japanese ambiance and leave your worries behind.



• Conference rooms [Matsu, Sakura, Tsubaki and Kaede]

Offering a total of 2,500 square feet of space with the latest audio-visual capabilities, Cedartree Hotel is the perfect venue for meetings, conferences, and events. The stunning Sakura room can host large business gatherings, accommodating over 100 people, as well as major cultural events such as Aikido classes and demonstrations.



• Japanese View Garden

Find peace and tranquility in the Japanese View Garden as you sit on the outdoor deck and watch the beauty of nature unfold in a thoughtful combination of colors, textures, and elements.



• Sado Room

Culture comes alive in the Sado Room, a representation of a traditional tatami room, where Japanese tea ceremony, Japanese flower arrangement classes, and other cultural events will be held for guests and the local community alike.



