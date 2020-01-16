Indian Hotels Company Limited signs a new SeleQtions hotel in Haridwar

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a SeleQtions hotel – Pilibhit House in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This hotel is in partnership with Prasad Heritage Pvt. Ltd and is scheduled to open mid 2021.





Haridwar, in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, is one of the oldest living cities and is regarded as one of the seven holiest places for Hindus. It is one of the four places in India that hosts the world famous Kumbh Mela – a major gathering of Hindu pilgrims, which takes place every 12 years. Haridwar is also an ideal base from which to explore other popular towns such as Rishikesh, Devprayag and the Char Dham Yatra – otherwise known as the four abodes comprising Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, which form an important Hindu pilgrimage route.



The 35-room hotel, located at a short distance from all major attractions, has a distinctive design that focuses on tranquillity and harmony. The elegantly appointed rooms are designed to give guests a sense of place and calm, drawing from the cultural ethos of Haridwar. The other features include a multi-cuisine restaurant, pool and spa with a private bathing ghat (steps with access to the River Ganga for bathing.) Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “Haridwar, located on the banks of the River Ganga, is visited by thousands of pilgrims annually. With this new hotel, IHCL further strengthens its religious tourism portfolio of hotels. We are delighted to partner with Prasad Heritage Pvt. Ltd. The Company currently manages 12 hotels across cities through which the River Ganga flows.”



Commenting on the partnership, the Prasad family said, “This will be our second hotel with IHCL. We will be introducing the SeleQtions brand to Uttarakhand with this hotel.”



IHCL has five hotels in the state of Uttarakhand, including two under development. Pilibhit House complements the existing religious and leisure circuit with IHCL’s hotels in Corbett and Rishikesh.



