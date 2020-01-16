Scott Paton to launch new restaurant Àclèaf

The start of a new decade marks an exciting time for Devonshire Head Chef Scott Paton as he launches new restaurant, Àclèaf on 22 January 2020.

Following a year of research undertaken by Scott Paton, the restaurant’s leading theme is one of sourcing and showcasing the finest British produce through both a four and six course tasting menu, aptly complemented by an English-led wine offering and an intimate dining room.





With many accolades to his name including a Caterer Acorn Award and winning Best Chef at the Food Magazine Reader Awards, Scott Paton is remarkably talented and this latest venture will see him truly showcase his skills alongside his passion for the abundance of excellent and unique produce available in the South West.



The new restaurant will find home at 5-star country manor house Boringdon Hall Hotel, in the property’s historic main house, providing a destination dining experience for locals and hotel guests alike.



Head Chef Scott Paton comments: “I’m thrilled to be launching Àclèaf later this month, guests can expect a culinary journey led by the bounties of produce available to us in Devon. Àclèaf hopes to present a uniquely immersive dining experience in the South West, a place where guests can feel at ease in the restaurant-team’s hands and hotel’s historic surroundings.”



Àclèaf will be open Wednesday to Sunday for dinner, offering a four-course Signature Menu (£80) and six-course Tasting Menu (£95).



