Iconic Luxury Hotels to open The Mayfair Townhouse

The British luxury hotel brand behind Cliveden House, Chewton Glen, Lygon Arms and 11 Cadogan Gardens to debut their new townhouse hotel in Mayfair in September 2020

Newly announced, Iconic Luxury Hotels is to launch The Mayfair Townhouse in September 2020. Situated near London's Green Park, The Mayfair Townhouse is Iconic Luxury Hotels' fifth luxury hotel.





The Mayfair Townhouse will be a welcome addition to Iconic Luxury Hotels’ current collection: Cliveden House, a five star stately home hotel in Berkshire; Chewton Glen, a quintessentially English manor house on the fringes of the New Forest and Solent Coastline; The Lygon Arms, a 600-year-old luxury Cotswolds coaching inn; and 11 Cadogan Gardens, a distinguished home from home in leafy Chelsea.



Located on Half Moon Street alongside Piccadilly, The Mayfair Townhouse will debut in September 2020 with 172 rooms & suites (including 2 Penthouse Suites and Garden Suites), The Dandy Bar, private gym and versatile event spaces.



The Mayfair Townhouse has seven Georgian listed buildings within its structure and will welcome guests seeking a discreet London address that is steps away from Green Park, upscale shopping and several of London’s most acclaimed restaurants.



Mayfair is synonymous with status, heritage and prestige and up until the mid 18th century was largely rural, famous for its annual May Fair. The townhouses lining Half Moon Street formed the setting for Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest.



The hotel will be overseen by Iconic Luxury Hotels’ Executive Director, Andrew Stembridge, former Hotelier of the Year and recently named as one of the 50 Most Influential People in British Luxury in the Walpole Power List 2019.



“The upcoming launch of The Mayfair Townhouse is a significant moment in the history of Iconic Luxury Hotels” said Andrew Stembridge, Executive. “It marks an exciting new chapter for the collection, and we are proud to welcome our second London hotel to further contribute to Iconic Luxury Hotels’ esteemed reputation of Effortless Hospitality, People with Personality, Unique experiences and Iconic Addresses.”



Iconic Luxury Hotels was founded in December 2016 and is one of England’s finest hotel collections with properties located in London, the Cotswolds, Berkshire and the New Forest. The expanding boutique collection which owns and operates hotels under management agreements is owned by L+R Hotels.



