Radisson Hotel Group opens its 25th hotel in Turkey

Radisson Blu, the upper-upscale brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces, is pleased to announce the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sakarya, in northwestern Turkey.

Sakarya is one of the largest industrial hubs, dynamic and fast-growing cities in Turkey. Located in the Marmara region, close to the Black Sea, Sakarya is well-connected through both road and rail with Istanbul and is serviced by Istanbul’s International Airport.





Apart from an economic importance, the city of Sakarya also has a rich heritage with historical relics dating back to the Byzantine and Ottoman eras and scenic beauty such as highlands and thermal springs.



Michel Stalport, Area Senior Vice President Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, said: “We are delighted to bring our leading Radisson Blu brand to Sakarya. This marks our 16th Radisson Blu and 27th Radisson Hotel Group property in operation and under development in Turkey and reinforces our network in the country. The hotel has a prime location in one of the countries most important and upcoming cities, making it ideal for business as well as leisure travelers. The exclusive address of the hotel in the city perfectly complements the upper upscale positioning of the Radisson Blu brand.’’



The newly-built hotel features 139 modern guest rooms and suites with a restful ambience and stylish design. For guests who like to relax and recharge during their stay, the hotel offers a fully equipped gym and fitness area, including an indoor pool, Turkish hammam, steam bath, sauna as well as personal care programs. And while Allegro Restaurant serves international delights, the Blu Bar has a rich variety of mouth-watering snacks, which guests can enjoy on a pleasant terrace. The hotel also features 800sqm of meetings and events space, equipped with the latest technology.



Uğur Ofluoğlu, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Sakarya, said: “We are pleased to welcome our guests in the first Radisson Blu hotel in Sakarya. We have a fantastic team in place ready to create memorable moments for our guests in a region of Turkey that has so much to offer.”



