Billesley Manor Hotel to unveil new look in new year

As the old adage goes, it’s a case of ‘new year, new look’ for a Warwickshire hotel as it prepares to undergo a luxury new revamp in January.

Billesley Manor Hotel, near Stratford-upon-Avon, will be sprucing up a number of its public areas as part of a schedule of refurbishments designed to return the former Elizabethan manor to its full potential, with minimal disruption to guests.





After returning to private ownership in 2017, this year saw investment lovingly spent on the venue’s elegant event space, which overlooks the historic 120-year-old Topiary Gardens and is the perfect place to say, ‘I Do’. Alongside this work, the spa and Health Club received a complete renovation, elevating the facilities and offering a relaxing, tranquil environment for guests.



2020 sees further exciting changes to be made to the reception, the Great Hall and its gallery, the restaurants and corridor and lounge areas, in order to re-establish Billesley Manor as a luxury hotel and spa. Additionally, there will be a full refurbishment of Cedar Barn and the Manor House bedrooms, as well as a soft refurbishment of the Topiary Wing.



Director of sales Jo Reeves said: “We are incredibly excited about this next chapter for Billesley Manor. The past year has been busy for the team, who have been working feverishly behind the scenes to re-establish the grandeur of our Elizabethan manor house as a luxury hotel and spa. We are very excited for phase two of our renovation programme to be underway and can’t wait to welcome guests through our doors to appreciate the dramatic changes we have in store. It really is a case of new year, new us!”



The Magnolia Barn reopened in June 2018 offering deluxe bedrooms with a countryside ambiance and rich modern décor, complemented with stylish furniture and fittings. These much-admired rooms are the first designs in the enormous bedroom overhaul plans which are also set to continue in 2020.



