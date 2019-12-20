voco™ opens first property in the south of England

The ninth voco™ property and first in the South of England, is located on the edge of Reading town centre

voco® Reading opens, marking the brand’s first opening in the South of England. The 201-room hotel embodies the characteristics of voco™ offering a modern, stylish and unstuffy hotel experience for business and leisure guests.





Located just outside the town of Reading, the hotel is adjacent to the Madejski Stadium, in close proximity to Green Park, a well-known business hub, as well as being a short journey to the historic town centre and within easy reach of London and Oxford.



Every guest will experience the voco™ signature ‘Come on in’ warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, with dedicated voco™ hosts available throughout the guest’s stay as resident experts and a locally inspired chocolate and seed welcome treat.



voco® Reading has a contemporary interior design throughout the hotel, leaving guests with a lasting impression and the perfect surroundings to indulge in some ‘Me time’. Premium, cosy voco™ bedding is made from 100% recycled materials, with an estimated 150 plastic bottles recycled per guest room through bedding alone. In addition, miniature bottles have been removed from the hotel, and have been replaced with bulk size Korres products in large-format bottles which produce 80% less waste than miniatures. Glass water bottles mean that the hotel remove an average of 300 plastic bottles in every guest room per year and the hotel also provides aerated shower heads in their bathrooms to reduce water usage.



Guests can enjoy a taste of ‘voco™ life’ with delicious dishes at the hotel restaurant or unwind over drinks in the peaceful surroundings of the lobby bar with friends and family. For those looking for pure relaxation, the hotel swimming pool and jacuzzi offer an opportunity to unwind, or get the adrenalin pumping in the gym.



voco® Reading is the ideal venue for corporate events and meetings. With onsite meeting rooms, and access to 38 versatile meeting rooms at the adjacent Reading FC Conference and Events Centre, the hotel can adapt to suit all needs, whether hosting a conference or a room for a team outing. A designated onsite event planner is available from booking to event day to ensure a smooth-running event.



Martin van Kan, General Manager, voco® Reading said: “We are excited to be the first voco™ property to open in the South of England. Our hotel offers guests the opportunity to relax in a quiet setting whilst only being a short distance from a truly historical town centre. voco™ is all about delivering great guest experience and we look forward to offering a warm welcome to guests, old and new, when they choose to stay with us.”



Rooms at voco® Reading start from £99 a night for room only



