New Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA connects body, mind and soul in  to the Maldives this December

Committed to the synergy of integrated wellness, Emerald SPA officially opens this month and brings a Balinese-inspired, healing wellness concept to this destination that is like no other. A real first in terms of spectacular design, the Emerald SPA is cocooned by lush canopies and palm trees, creating the feel of a Balinese jungle – a sanctuary within a sanctuary.





Rooted in ancient healing practices, Emerald SPA can be found on a secluded corner of the private island and offers a full range of Balinese, Ayurvedic and Thai based rituals in the privacy of 10 villa-style air-conditioned treatment rooms. From traditional Shiatsu Thai massages, aromatherapy treatments using medicated, herbal oils, Abhyanga massages that target appetite and insomnia, and practices designed to aid depression and lesson anxiety – the new SPA beautifully embodies a holistic approach. Luxury skincare brand Elemis is used in treatments, bringing its reputation and proven efficacy to the tailored wellness experience. Home to a relaxation area with an Indonesian style pool, steam bath, sauna and jacuzzi, Emerald SPA is a place of calm, connection and compassion.



“With Emerald SPA, we wanted to create an oasis for guests who wish to escape the pressures and stress of modern-day life. This peaceful wellness space provides a further escape for guests already staying on the Island,” comments Ni Made Rai Asri, Spa Manager at Emerald SPA.



Situated on one of the quietest parts of the island, Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA is also home to a Yoga Pavilion, where guests are invited to meditate and practise yoga with unobstructed views and sounds of the ocean. Yogis of all levels are welcome to join the complimentary yoga and meditation classes that take place at sunrise and sunset daily.



The resort has also been built with sports and fitness lovers in mind with two large tennis courts, two paddle courts and an air-conditioned Gym & Sports Centre with a state-of-the-art Technogym. Personal trainers are available to all guests upon request.



The Emerald SPA has prioritised sustainability by using long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves to build the SPA canopies, and solar panels to power all hot water. In a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste, paper straws are used as well as glass bottles and the island is home to a recyclable water irrigation system and composting facility.



