EDITION plans three hotel openings in 2020, underscoring global expansion

EDITION Hotels, a luxury brand of Marriott International, Inc, has announced that it expects to open three new properties across three continents in 2020, underscoring the brand’s ongoing international expansion. With the completion of these new EDITION properties in Japan, Iceland and Dubai, the brand is expected to reach 13 properties worldwide. In addition, Marriott International has another 15 hotels in EDITION’s signed development pipeline which, upon opening in coming years, should more than double the brand’s footprint.





EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of one-of-a-kind hotels that redefine the concept of luxury. Conceived by hotel visionary Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal and intimate hospitality experience that Schrager is known for, with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott International – and its unparraelled Marriott Bonvoy travel program.



With two existing properties in the Asia Pacific region, EDITION Hotels expects to open its first property in Japan - The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon. EDITION expects to expand its footprint in the Middle East with the opening of The Dubai EDITION, the second hotel in the UAE following last year’s launch of The Abu Dhabi EDITION. Europe is also expected to see its fourth EDITION property with the launch of The Reykjavik EDITION in Iceland.



Each new opening will further entrench EDITION Hotels’ position as a global leader in the luxury lifestyle hotel market. Working with eminent global designers to create distinctive properties, each EDITION Hotel is uniquely tailored to its destination. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities “all under one roof,” each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.



EDITION Hotels’ commitment to uncompromising quality, true originality and impeccable modern service continues to define the luxury boutique hotel category. The brand’s rapid international expansion is set to continue with further openings slated throughout 2021 across multiple continents.



“All of the EDITION hotels are unique, original and one of a kind, embedded with a sense of time and place” – Ian Schrager.



The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon

LAUNCHING MID 2020

Set to be the first EDITION Hotel in Japan, the Tokyo EDITION Toranomon is slated to rise as part of the redevelopment of the former Pastoral Building, a mixed-use project comprising offices, residences and a medical centre. To be located in Tokyo’s upmarket neighbourhood of Toranomon, the hotel is expected to offer easy access to some of Tokyo’s most iconic sites, including the Tokyo Tower and Tsukiji fish market. Within walking distance to the buzzing nightlife and restaurants of Roppongi, The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon will further raise the bar in entertainment and gastronomy for the area.



Created in partnership with the globally renowned architect and designer Kengo Kuma, who designed the Tokyo 2020 National Olympic Stadium, The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon is slated to feature 205 rooms and suites, four food and beverage outlets, dedicated meeting and events spaces, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a spa. EDITION’s much-loved cocktail bar, Punch Room, is also planned as part of this project.



The Reykjavik EDITION

LAUNCHING LATE 2020

Opening in a prime location within the downtown area of the city, The Reykjavik EDITION is set to launch in late 2020. Adjacent to the prominent Harpa Concert Hall, the hotel is situated in both a vibrant and scenic part of Iceland’s historical capital.



Ian Schrager Company has collaborated with architects T.arch and designers Roman & Williams to introduce EDITION Hotels to Iceland. Poised to offer 250 rooms and suites, The Reykjavik EDITION is poised to house a private rooftop, nightlife space and ballroom. In addition, the hotel is expected to offer guests and locals a diverse culinary offering with three restaurants and a café.



The Dubai EDITION

LAUNCHING LATE 2020

Next year’s expected opening of the Dubai EDITION in the Middle East’s most popular travel destination will mark a significant expansion for the brand. The property is slated to open in downtown Dubai in one of the city’s most popular locations, opposite the world-famous Dubai Mall.



Designed in partnership with LW Design Group LLC, plans for the hotel call for 210 rooms and suites, along with seven restaurants, swimming pools, pool deck dining, a spa and fitness centre, in addition to dynamic events spaces boasting multiple meeting rooms and a ballroom.



