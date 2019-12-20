A Tatooine journey in Tunisia with Anantara Tozeur Resort

Just opened this month in the southwest of Tunisia, Anantara Tozeur Resort offers a luxury gateway to the mystical Sahara Desert and the breathtaking surrounding natural landscapes. Fans of the epic space trilogies created by George Lucas, which reach their conclusion this month with the final film’s launch, will be very familiar with some of these panoramas, as the southern Tunisian desert around Tozeur served as the filming locations for numerous scenes from the Star Wars movies.





Now guests at Anantara Tozeur Resort have the opportunity to visit some of the filming locations from the first and second trilogies, when they book the resort’s Tatooine Journey Package.



The Tunisian town of Tatooine is located a few hours away from the property, from where the famed planet took its name. Much closer by is the site for one of Tatooine’s spaceport settlements which featured in Episodes One and Two. On route guests drive through the spectacular landscapes of Ong Jemel, ‘the neck of the camel’ in Tunisian, which were the backdrop of more scenes from Episode One.



Travelling through the charming town of Tozeur and on to the mountains in the north west, guests also have the opportunity to visit Mides Canyon, seen in the original trilogy. After visiting the stunning canyon, stop briefly at the village of Chebika and the mountain oasis of Tamerza where a waterfall and the option of some refreshments await. Then venture onward and into the Chott el Djerid, the largest salt lake in the Sahara Desert, its vast endless panoramas also recognisable from the original trilogy.



For those fans who would like some photographic memories from their Tozeur desert experiences, there is the option to don a cape and laser sword at the nearby film set, to create some truly memorable shots with an instantly recognisable backdrop.



Tatooine Journey – Package Details • 2 night stay in a Deluxe Sahara View Room on B&B basis • One desert excursion including visits to Ong Jemel and nearby film set • One mountain and salt lake excursion including visit to Mides Canyon • Photo opportunity at nearby film set with cape and laser sword • Return airport transfers from Tozeur Nefta International Airport • Package price starting from USD 1,250 for two people sharing a double or twin room and the two excursions



Anantara Tozeur Resort offers many other exciting opportunities to explore and enjoy Tozeur and the surrounding area, including 4x4 dune bashing in the desert, camel trekking, horse riding in a nearby date palm oasis, visiting Tozeur Medina or relaxing with pampering spa treatments at the resort’s Anantara Spa. The property is located 15-minutes’ drive from Tozeur’s Nefta International Airport and offers a luxury chauffeur service from the airport to the resort.



The Tatooine Journey Package is bookable through Anantara Tozeur Resort’s Concierge Desk.



