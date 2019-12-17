Hyatt announces plans for first property in Finland with Grand Hansa Hotel as part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Grand Hansa Hotel in Helsinki will mark the introduction of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in the Nordics and the second Hyatt property in the region

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Primehotels Oy for the first Hyatt property in Finland. Expected to open in 2022, the 224-room Grand Hansa Hotel will become the first The Unbound Collection by Hyatt property in the Nordics as the brand enjoys continued momentum across Europe.





Incorporating references to Finnish folklore and mythology, Grand Hansa Hotel’s historical façade will represent the city’s fascinating past. Combined with Helsinki’s vibrant atmosphere, the hotel will provide independently minded guests with one-of-a-kind experiences reflecting The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand ethos. Prior to its opening, the hotel will undergo a renovation leading to the development of 224 upscale guestrooms and a newly built entrance. The large ground floor space will allow for significant food and beverage offerings, as well as extensive conference and meeting facilities.



The Grand Hansa Hotel will benefit from the strong demand of both business and leisure travellers to Helsinki with forecasts predicting 30 million passengers by 2030. Strategically located opposite of the Central Railway Station and only a 30-minute train or taxi ride from the award-winning Helsinki Airport, business travellers will be in the immediate vicinity of key industries and Government entities, including the University of Helsinki’s central campus. Leisure guests will also benefit from being within a five-minute walk from nearby shopping outlets and tourist attractions such as the Helsinki Market Square and Finnish National Theatre.



“We are thrilled to see the development of Grand Hansa Hotel in the Nordics as Finland is an important market for us,” said Guido Fredrich, Hyatt's regional vice president of development for Europe. “We are excited by the growth we have seen in Helsinki’s tourism sector in recent years. The region’s rich history and distinct culture make The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand a natural fit for Grand Hansa Hotel, as we grow our brand presence in the European luxury market.”



“We are thrilled to be working with Hyatt for their first hotel in Finland,” said Tomi Peitsalo, CEO of Primehotels Oy. “As an internationally trusted brand, we believe Hyatt represents the perfect fit with Primehotel’s growth strategy. Together with our expertise and great reputation, we will successfully bring this historic building to life.”



“We are committed to building a sustainable Helsinki today, for tomorrow,” said Antti Kerppola, CEO of Ylva, the owning company of Grand Hansa Hotel. “Together with Hyatt and Primehotels Oy we will be able to deliver a prestigious development with high-quality services that our city deserves.”



Grand Hansa Hotel will become the eighth addition to the expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio in Europe. It will join the Hôtel du Louvre in Paris, Párisi Udvar Hotel in Budapest, Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, Nish Palas in Istanbul, Sofia Barcelona in Spain, Hôtel du Palais, Biarritz and the recently opened Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London.



