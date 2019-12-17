Burley Manor Awarded 2 AA Rosettes

Burley Manor is proud to announce that their Mediterranean inspired restaurant has been awarded two AA Rosettes. The prestigious accolades were given following a visit earlier this year by the AA inspectors, who were wowed by Executive Head Chef Ben Johnson’s innovative dishes and exciting flavours.





The Burley Manor restaurant has gone from strength to strength in the past year, including the introduction of the Butler’s Pantry, Slow Food initiative, and Burley’s inaugural dedicated food festival, the Summer Garden Party, taking place in August 2019. The Mediterranean menu combines fresh, seasonal and foraged ingredients with summer-inspired flavours and creative combinations.



Ben Johnson commented, “We are delighted with our recent inspection result from the AA, who recognized our well deserving inhouse team for their culinary excellence. At Burley Manor we ensure our menus encapsulate great flavours, variety and personality and with this fantastic result from AA, our chefs will continue to grow their culinary offerings and produce memorable dishes at our restaurant and rooms in the New Forest”



The AA Rosettes add to Burley Manor’s impressive accolades, including the title of ‘Best Countryside Hotel’ in the Conde Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, which were announced just last month.



Just an hour and a half from London, Burley Manor makes perfect for day trips or overnight stays - a restaurant and rooms in the midst of the New Forest National Park, Burley Manor’s grand Grade II Listed exterior is combined with a home-away-from-home interior that seamlessly marries old manor house charm with a contemporary, eclectic twist. Guests can make the most of what the forest has to offer, combining a walk through the fabulous heathland which is home to the fabulous wild ponies or retreat indoors and indulge in a many Mediterranean found in the restaurant and Butler’s Pantry.



