Barceló Hotel Group and UFI Group join forces to create Barceló Caravel in Tunisia

Barceló Caravel is a new hotel management company which aims to be a leader in the Tunisian hotel industry

Barceló Hotel Group and Tunisian company UFI Group have signed an agreement to create a new hotel management company: Barceló Caravel. This joint venture was born with the vision to become a leader in the Tunisian hotel sector.





Barceló Caravel will open its portfolio with a total of six 4 and 5-star business and leisure hotels and 1,485 rooms, distributed across Tunisia in Tunis, Sfax, Yasmine Hammamet, Port El Kantaoui and Sousse. The agreement envisages an improvement plan for onboard hotels and the future integration of new establishments.



The company’s portfolio includes five hotels owned by the UFI Group and another one already managed by Barceló Hotel Group, which was signed last May.



Abdelaziz ESSASSI, President of UFI Group, said: "With this alliance, Caravel consolidates its experience in the sector and does so with the help of an international specialist in hotel management such as Barceló Hotel Group. Barceló has just been chosen as the Best Hotel Management Company in the World at the World Travel Awards 2019, and the group will further optimise the results of hotels. We need to build stronger and larger local management companies to better compete with other destinations in the Mediterranean and we expect more local hotel owners to join Barceló Caravel".



According to Jaime Buxó, Chief Business Development Officer for Barceló Hotel Group, said: "We firmly believe in the tourism development potential that Tunisia has. This is most appropriate with the creation of this joint venture with local partners; a formula that, having analyzed other possibilities, seems to us to be the most suitable. We are sure that this formula will allow us to become the largest management company in Tunisia.



“We are very satisfied with the quality and location of the hotels and we are confident that with our commercial and operational platforms we will be able to maximise the profitability of these establishments and make Tunisia a leading destination again."



The signing of the agreement between the two companies also envisages a plan of improvements to modernise the services and facilities of the hotels of Barceló Caravel. It will also promote the growth of the company with the incorporation of new hotels under management regime in Tunisia, or in other destinations in the area where both partners consider it appropriate to expand.



